Foreign institutional investors are pulling capital out of domestic equities at a rapid pace, driving foreign ownership down to a 15-year low. While the long-term narrative for the country remains intact, there is a disconnect between resilient domestic inflows and fleeing international capital. This is driven by a mix of complex new taxes and geopolitical challenges.

According to the latest RBI Bulletin published in May 2026, show that Gross FDI inflows went up to US$ 94.5 billion during 2025-26 from US$ 80.6 billion a year ago. Similarly, net FDI inflows rose to US$ 7.7 billion from US$ 1.0 billion during the same period.

However, hot money flows tell a completely different story, showing a swing into negative territory. Net FPI was US$ 3,564 million in 2024-25, and US$ -16,669 million in 2025-26, provisional estimates, showing net outflows in the last FY, i.e., 2025-26.

Source: RBI

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Tax Overhaul

A primary reason is the complete overhaul of India's tax framework. Recent budget changes raised short-term capital gains tax on listed equities to 20% and long-term capital gains tax to 12.5%. These changes have complicated operational tracking for cross-border funds. "The overhaul of the tax framework has created significant friction for foreign portfolio investors due to altered compliance mandates and enhanced tax rates," said Abhishek Bhilwaria, an AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor (MFD).

Bhilwaria explained that India's domestic, source-based taxation setup contrasts with standard residence-based tax systems used globally. This adds transactional friction, making foreign fund managers hesitant to navigate the new rules.

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While complex onboarding processes make it complicated for investors, experts emphasize that the financial impact of higher taxes hurts the most. "Aggressive global funds are migrating primarily because India's premium valuations and high tax rates degrade net dollar-denominated returns, making alternative markets far more efficient," Bhilwaria noted. "When complex operational tracking is coupled with smaller post-tax margins, foreign fund compliance teams find it easier to reallocate capital to simpler, tax-friendly jurisdictions."

West Asia Conflict, Rupee Pressure

Intense global macroeconomic pressure is adding to this as energy markets have faced extreme volatility following the outbreak of hostilities in West Asia on February 28, 2026, driven by US and Israeli military operations. "A key factor behind the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has been the sharp increase in crude oil prices resulting from escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia," said Shambhu Ghatak, Senior Economist.

Because India relies heavily on imported crude oil for over 80% of its energy needs, higher oil prices have increased the country’s import bill. This has directly accelerated capital flight from Indian equity markets into hard currency safety. "This pressure has been amplified by significant net capital outflows, estimated at approximately US$ 9.0 billion, as foreign investors shifted funds from Indian equities to relatively safer US assets, thereby boosting demand for the US dollar," Ghatak explained.

A weakening domestic currency creates an immediate compounding problem for foreign funds. It directly eats into their real returns when they convert profits back into foreign currencies.

"Depreciation of the Indian rupee relative to the US dollar tends to discourage international capital inflows because it reduces the value of investment returns when repatriated into foreign currencies and increases exchange-rate risk," Ghatak stated. "Moreover, a weaker rupee can intensify imported inflation, as the higher cost of imported goods, commodities, and intermediate inputs is transmitted through the domestic economy."

To contain excessive exchange-rate volatility, the RBI has actively utilized its stock of foreign exchange reserves, which is near US$ 700 billion. Economists note these reserves are sufficient to finance about 11 months of goods imports and cover 90% of outstanding external debt, hence providing a safety cushion.

Risk-Free US Yields

The global interest rate environment has also changed the risk-reward equation for international asset managers. With US government bond yields holding firm above 4%, institutional investors can capture safe, predictable returns at home. "Global fund managers find it increasingly difficult to justify the high volatility of emerging markets when the US Treasury offers strong, guaranteed yields," Bhilwaria said. "Persistent high interest rates in the United States have triggered a structural shift that favors domestic asset allocation for global funds."

A stronger US dollar and elevated domestic yields eliminate the need for foreign funds to hunt for high-risk returns overseas. "International fund managers are executing simple risk-off strategies, pulling capital out of developing economies to park it in liquid, domestic cash instruments," Bhilwaria added.

Monetary Policy

The exodus of foreign capital puts domestic monetary policy in a difficult position. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee has maintained a neutral stance, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, even as domestic government security yields rise. However, external forces may soon force the bank to take defensive action. If the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank raise their policy rates to fight war-induced inflation, India may have to follow.

"To prevent capital outflows, India might increase its policy rate at the cost of domestic private investment," Ghatak warned. "This can further keep down the morale of the Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs)."

Fortunately, heavy investment by DIIs and resilient SIP inflows have kept the domestic market mood steady despite massive FII outflows.

Will Foreign Capital Return?

Despite the current drop, experts think that the capital flight is a cyclical reallocation. The drop shows an opportunistic rotation into cheaper manufacturing or technology hubs like Taiwan and South Korea. "The singular, overarching catalyst required to trigger a massive return of foreign capital is a substantial, fundamental correction in market valuations aligned with an acceleration in corporate earnings growth," Bhilwaria stated.

Currently, Indian equities trade at a steep premium relative to corporate profits. "Once stock valuations moderate to a point where they accurately reflect realistic, double-digit earnings expansions in dollar terms, global funds will readily deploy capital back into India," Bhilwaria concluded.

Ghatak noted that a full-scale return will require a combination of macroeconomic triggers, including cooling oil prices and a stabilization of the global interest rate cycle. However, maintaining an open, accessible economy remains vital for India's long-term position.