FII Outflows Hit Record ₹1.92 Lakh Crore in 2026, Surpassing Entire 2025 Sell-off in Just 4 Months
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pulled a record ₹1.92 lakh crore ($20.6 billion) from Indian equities in the first four months of 2026, already surpassing the total outflows for the entire year 2025. Driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising US bond yields, and a strengthening dollar, the sell-off has tested market resilience.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Foreign portfolio investors have dumped Indian equities at an unprecedented pace in 2026, with total outflows reaching ₹1.92 lakh crore by early May, as global macroeconomic headwinds and high domestic valuations spark a massive risk-off sentiment.
The current exodus has already eclipsed the total ₹1.66 lakh crore withdrawn in all of 2025. Data from NSDL shows that April alone witnessed a fresh exodus of over ₹60,847 crore. Analysts point to the West Asia conflict, which escalated in late February, as a primary catalyst for the flight to safety.
Why The Exit?
The selling pressure is fueled by global and local factors:
- US Bond Yields: The 10-year US Treasury yield, hovering above 4.5%, has made emerging market equities less attractive.
- Dollar Strength: A weakening Rupee, which hit record lows in early 2026, has eaten into dollar-denominated returns for foreign funds.
- Valuation Mismatch: Foreign investors have grown cautious as corporate earnings growth slowed, failing to justify India's premium stock valuations.
DII
Despite the heavy foreign selling, the Indian indices have avoided a total collapse. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), powered by steady SIP inflows from retail investors, have absorbed nearly 90% of the FII selling pressure. Year-to-date, DIIs have pumped in approximately ₹1.7 lakh crore, providing a sturdy floor for the benchmark Nifty and Sensex.