Filed ITR Using The Wrong Form? Here's How Taxpayers Can Rectify This

The cases of incorrectly filing and incomplete income tax returns (ITR) form are common among taxpayers, which creates defective return notices under Section 139 (9) of Income Tax Act over recent years. These mistakes lead to several submitting their tax returns due to evolving ITR formats and stricter data validation.

Risk of invalidation and delayed refunds

The submission of income tax return (ITR) 1 when one has capital gains from equities, foreign assets or professional income clearly results in the return becoming invalid. If a taxpayer finds themselves in such a scenario, the income tax department issues a 15 days' notice to improve and rectify the submission. If remedial steps are not taken within this stipulated period, then the entire return will be considered as not filed. which will trigger penalties and refund in hold.

In all such cases of wrong returns taxpayers can follow five simple steps to fix such conditions:

Simple Fix To Wrong ITR Submission

Step‑1: If you're facing an issue before processing your income tax return (ITR), taxpayers can submit a revised return as per Section 139(5) using the right form. This entire procedure starts off with logging into the e-filing portal, selecting the ‘Revised Return’ option, entering the original ITR details and rectifying the error by opting for the appropriate form.

Step‑2: Once the revised return is filed it has to undergo e-verification through Aadhaar OTP, net banking or digital signature. Any delay or inability to do this within 30 days may result in rendering the entire return as invalid.

Step‑3: In case the original return has already been processed, minor rectifications and errors can still be corrected through a rectification request under Section 154 through the ‘Rectification’ tab on the portal. If in doubt it is always better to discuss your case on an individual basis with a certified tax professional.

Step‑4: Rectified and revised returns must be filed ahead of the assessment year ends (generally March 31, 2026, for FY 2024-25) or before the original return is processed, whichever is earlier. This is important because meeting deadlines is critical to help in facilitating seamless tax submission.