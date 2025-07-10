TCS Dividend 2025: IT Giant Declares Rs 11 Cash Reward Per Share — Check Record Date

TCS Q1 Results: Tata Consultancy Service reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. | Image: R Business

TCS Q1 Results: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, on Thursday, July 10. Along with the results, the company announced its first interim dividend for the financial year and shared the record date and payment date for the dividend payout.

The company earned revenue of Rs 63,437 crore this quarter. Compared to last year, revenue grew by 1.3%, though it declined by 3.1% in constant currency terms. Net income rose 6% to Rs 12,760 crore. The net margin improved to 20.1%, and the operating margin increased to 24.5%.

TCS Interim Dividend 2025

TCS has announced an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.

TCS Interim Dividend Record Date

The dividend will be paid on August 4, 2025, to shareholders whose names are recorded as of July 16, 2025. This cash reward was approved by the company’s Board of Directors at a meeting held today.

What Did TCS Management Said?

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K. Krithivasan said demand was affected by “global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties.” But he noted, “all the new services grew well,” and the company remained close to customers to help them with “cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and AI-led business transformation.”

Executive Director and COO Aarthi Subramanian said clients are moving from testing AI to scaling it with clear returns. “Clients are increasingly shifting their focus… to ROI-led scaling of AI,” she explained. She highlighted investments in “infrastructure, data platform solutions, AI agents, and business applications.” She also mentioned the launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, TCS DigiBOLT, and the TCS Cyber Defence Suite to support India’s AI growth.

Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said, “We continued our investments in long-term sustainable growth this quarter.” He added, “Our industry-leading profitability alongside robust cash conversion positions us well to make strategic investments for the future.”

TCS Order Book

The company has secured a total contract value of US$9.4 billion, showing strong deal closures despite global challenges. Net cash from operations was Rs 12,804 crore, matching 100.3% of net income.

TCS Headcount

The workforce reached 613,069 employees, with 6,071 added in the past year. The company’s attrition rate stood at 13.8%.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer, said, “Talent development is core to TCS. In this quarter, our associates invested 15 million hours in building expertise in emerging technologies, enabling them to lead the transformation journey for our customers. It is gratifying to note that TCS now has 114,000 people with higher order AI skills.”