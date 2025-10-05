Can Being Fired Be Your Springboard For Sucesss? Harshil Tomar Narrates His Viral Tale

Know how this young Indian entrepreneur Harshil Tomar turned the obstacle of being laid-off into a pathway for success. | Image: X/@Hartdrawss

With abundance of opportunities there comes a time for every young Indian to follow their dream or succumb to a continued sense of security.

The tale of Harshil Tomar, Co-founder of DreamLaunch, came to light when his recent X post went viral, highlighting how he went to from being fired by a US-Based firm to generating $50,000 in revenue, and recurring monthly income of $10,000.

In the last six months, a lot has evolved for this Indian startup founder. According to him, his team leader in a morning e-meet informed him that "we have to part ways" as he was "focusing too much on my startup"

Recalling this incident, he said, "I begged them to give me another chance if possible so that I could do better work and at a faster pace but alas the decision was made. I was devastated. I told my friend @ilavanyajain that I got fired and he was like “are you joking” for like 4-5 times. Then I told my co-founder @WasimShips of the same,”

While Tomar was in an unprecedented situation in his professional life, he 'finally took a call’.

While he was placing stability over passion, Tomar's startup was “doing $1,000/mo roughly”.

“I was scared. I had like nine months of total runway if I lived super cheaply. I sat down and went to play out all scenarios possible, the best and the worst and the okay one as well. Finally I took the call. I will live cheaply, I will try to figure this out. Every day I spend more looking for safety, my life would push me towards not taking risk. 1 year more, I will need to pay rent, 1 year more, I will need to think about buying house, 1 year more, I will need to think about marriage,” he penned.

“So I took my call. Let's go all in! In the worst case, I will find some freelance gigs and make $1,000/mo from them so life could always keep running. We started on this journey, I started with a small salary from going full-time. My co-founder ( @WasimShips ) suggested this and he did not withdraw any finance to help ensure I stay afloat,” he said

Tomar shared that his parent still do not know he lost the remote job.

“I tell them I spend 2-3 hours coding each day and just resolve the tickets they give me. Families can be pretty scary to deal with in such situations so I finalised keeping the decision reserved to myself,” he stated.

Harshil Tomar's Inspiring Journey To Self-Reliance & Success

Talking about his entrepreneurial drive that led to small successes, he said, “From months with 0 clients to working with biggest brands. The Journey has made me more thick skinned than anything I have ever experienced in life. But with showing up daily, things happened. I got sponsors, I got retainers, I got things happening,” he said.

“Today, we completed $50k revenue. Finally about to hire our 1 -> 10 team. Have had months w/ $10k MRR. Got sponsors on X. Got selected in Residency. Building my own SAAS," he claimed.

Accepting that his move could have turned into a misadventure, he said, "I took the scary jump and the universe rewarded me I guess."

"The little kid inside me who at once saw the dream of being a entrepreneur watching Sharktank USA finally launched his own dream, helping others build their own,” he added.