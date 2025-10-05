Upcoming IPO's In Next Week: From Tata Capital IPO To LG Electronics IPO: Check Details

IPO's next on the block: Check out key details | Image: Freepix

The focus on Initial Public Offerings (IPO's) doesn't seem to be subside with several mainboard public issues in the pipeline for the upcoming week, especially Tata Capital IPO, and LG Electronics IPO.

The Indian stock market will also witness 24 listings in the coming week, including Glottis IPO, and Pace Digitek IPO. Have a look at the list of upcoming mainboard IPO's.

Tata Capital IPO

Tata Capital, the financial arm of Tata Group, is slated to open for subscription on October 6 and closes on Oct 8. The IPO price band is set at ₹310 to ₹326 per share.

LG Electronics IPO

The LG Electronics IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on October 7 and closes on October 9. The price band has been kept within the range of ₹1080 to ₹1140 apiece.

Rubicon Research IPO

Rubicon Research IPO will begin for subscription on October 9 and closes on October 13. The IPO price band is set at ₹461 to ₹485 per share.

Mittal Sections IPO

Mittal Sections IPO will open for subscription on October 7 and ends on Oct 9 with the price band set at ₹136 to ₹143 per equity share.

In the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPO, key listings to look at are , Suba Hotels IPO, Om Metallogic IPO, Vijaypd Ceutical IPO, Dhillon Freight Carrier IPO, Sodhani Capital IPO, and Chiraharit IPO, Sunsky Logistics IPO.

New Listings To Check Out

Among mainboard IPOs, Pace Digitek IPO, Glottis IPO, Fabtech Technologies IPO, Om Freight Forwarders IPO, Advance Agrolife IPO, WeWork India Management are scheduled to be listed in the coming week.