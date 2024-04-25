First-ever all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive sees India launch

Advertisement

BMW all-electric launch: The first-ever BMW i5 was launched in India on Thursday and will be available as an exclusive BMW M Performance model, BMW i5 M60 xDrive, said a statement. As per the statement, this all-electric sporty executive sedan leads with elegant presence, innovative technology, and dynamic performance. “As a performance model from BMW M GmbH, the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes as standard with specific exterior features that also visually underline its outstanding sport potential,” said the company statement.

Completely Built-Up Unit

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from today onwards.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, you can expect nothing short of a completely electrifying experience. It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan – the ‘5’, adrenaline laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘i’,”

“As the sixth electric offering from BMW Group India, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive will further reinforce our leadership in the Indian luxury electric mobility segment. With uncompromised performance that defines exhilaration for the modern era, it is an experience engineered for unbridled excitement and unparalleled thrills,” said the BMW Group India President.

The pricing strategy

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,19,50,000, said the statement. The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The high-voltage battery in BMW i5 M60 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometers, said the statement.

As per the statement, BMW India Financial Services ensures customised and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan, said the statement.

“It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits,” as per the BMW statement.

First-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive

The exterior of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is designed to be as innovative as you. The Illuminated BMW kidney grille sets the scene with its unique radiance. Stylistically inspired by the so-called "Sharknose" and projecting far forward, the BMW kidney grille functions as the visual centre of the vehicle front.

The range of functions of the standard Adaptive LED Headlights includes the cornering light and the Matrix High Beam including the glare-free High Beam Assist BMW Selective Beam.