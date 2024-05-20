First Israeli auto foray in India as EVR Motors lays foundation for manufacturing in Haryana

Advertisement

Israeli Investment in India: Even as uncertainty has gripped the likes of American electric vehicle maker Tesla’s India plans and Vietnamese EV maker Vinfast setting up a manufacturing plant in India, in a first-of-its kind investment, an Israeli company EVR Motors has set the ball rolling for setting up of a manufacturing plant in India.

As per the company release, the company EVR Motors is a leading Israeli innovator in high power-density electric motors. The automaker inaugurated its new greenfield plant in Manesar, Haryana and this facility, operated by its subsidiary I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd, marks a significant milestone as the first manufacturing operation in India by an Israeli automotive firm and is set to play a pivotal role in EVR’s global production strategy.

“The cutting-edge plant in Manesar will manufacture trapezoidal geometry coils, a patented component central to EVR’s revolutionary Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (RFPM) motor technology. These coils are integral to EVR's motors, which are known for being smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective while offering flexibility to meet diverse customer needs,” said the statement. Initially, the highly automated facility is designed to produce coils for approximately 20,000 motors per month, with plans to scale up to 100,000 motors to cater to the growing global demand for electric vehicles.

EVR Motors has already secured commercial agreements with prominent Indian automotive companies, including Napino, Belrise Group, EKA Mobility, and RSB Transmissions. These partnerships are set to strengthen the supply chain and enhance EVR's ability to serve both Indian and international markets.

Sajal Kishore, Managing Director of I.EVR Motors Pvt Ltd, remarked at the plant’s inauguration, "The opening of our new plant in India is a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize electric mobility with innovative motor technologies,”

“By establishing this facility, we ensure a reliable supply chain and support our growth plans in India and globally. This venture exemplifies India-Israel business cooperation and embodies our vision of 'Make in India for the world.' Our greenfield investment highlights our confidence in the Indian market and trust in its burgeoning mobility sector,”added Kishore.

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, also spoke at the event, stating, "The establishment of EVR Motors' manufacturing plant in India marks a significant milestone in the deepening economic and technological ties between Israel and India,”

“This venture epitomises the spirit of collaboration and innovation that defines our bilateral relationship. By leveraging advanced Israeli technology and India's robust industrial capabilities, we are setting a precedent for future partnerships. This plant not only underscores our commitment to fostering new business ventures but also highlights the mutual benefits of our growing economic cooperation,” he added.

Nick Rogers, recently appointed Chairman of EVR and former Executive Director of Product Engineering at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), added, "The opening of our new manufacturing plant in Manesar marks a major milestone in EVR's mission to transform electric mobility through pioneering motor technologies. By establishing our own production facility for these electric motor coils, we're securing a critical component and ensuring a robust, stable supply chain for our customers. This vertical integration strategy underpins our company's growth plans, not only for India but also for our global operations.”

EVR’s RFPM motor technology, protected by 11 patents, supports a wide range of applications from two- and three-wheelers to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. The motors offer exceptional modularity, supporting voltages from 48 volts to over 400 volts, and meet varied speed and power requirements without major component or process changes.

