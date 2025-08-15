First Made-in-India Chip by Year-End, PM Narendra Modi's Big Announcement From Red Fort On Independence Day

On India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort, delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech.

In a technology-focused address, the Prime Minister announced a significant milestone: India will have its first Made-in-India semiconductor chip in the market by the end of this year.

India’s Tech-Driven Future

Emphasising the importance of innovation, Modi said, “No one can deny that the 21st century is technology-driven. Countries that have achieved excellence in technology have crossed new milestones of development.”



He recalled that plans for semiconductor manufacturing date back over five decades but remained stagnant. “50-60 years ago, India started talking about factories for semiconductors. These decisions, files were stuck and suspended over 50-60 years ago. But today, India is now flexing its muscles in semiconductors. We are pushing forward this work in Mission Mode,” he stated.



Chips Deadline and Self-Reliance

Announcing a clear timeline, Modi said, “By the end of this year, there will be a Made-in-India chip in the market.” He underscored the need for domestic capability, adding, “We must make the country self-reliant in this area.”



The move comes as part of India’s broader push to reduce dependence on imports for critical technologies, amid global supply chain vulnerabilities in the semiconductor sector.





Energy Independence Goals

Modi also linked technology growth to energy self-reliance. “Being dependent on other countries is a recipe for disaster. We must be self-reliant to safeguard our interests,” he asserted.

Highlighting clean energy progress, he said India has already achieved 50% of its 2030 clean energy pledge in 2025 itself. Solar energy capacity has grown 30-fold in the last 11 years, while new dam projects are underway.



Boosting Nuclear and Critical Minerals Capabilities

The Prime Minister outlined ambitious nuclear energy goals: “When India celebrates 100 years of independence, we will make our nuclear capabilities 10 times stronger.” Currently, 10 new nuclear reactors are operational.



Read More - Independence Day 2025 Live: 'Gaganyaan Mission in Focus', Says PM Modi



He also spotlighted the National Critical Minerals Mission, with exploration underway at over 1,200 locations. These minerals are essential for clean energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing. “For us, self-reliance in critical minerals is very important,” he said.