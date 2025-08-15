Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi Unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', India’s Next-Gen Strike-Back Weapon System

Independence Day 2025 Live Updates | Image: Republic

Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the historic Red Fort today and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. Preparations at the venue are in full swing, with Operation Sindoor India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - set to be a central theme of this year’s celebrations.

Ahead of the ceremony, PM Modi extended his wishes to citizens through a post on X, “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!” he wrote.

PM Modi at Rajghat in New Delhi

On the eve of Independence Day, the government recognised the valour of armed forces personnel who played pivotal roles in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeting terror hotbeds within Pakistan saw a coordinated action by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army.

Nine IAF pilots, who executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations inside Pakistan were awarded the Vir Chakra. Four Indian Army soldiers also received the Vir Chakra for their contribution to the mission.

In addition, IAF personnel manning the country’s S-400 air defence systems during the May 7-10 conflict period were conferred special commendations for their role in safeguarding Indian airspace.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s largest paramilitary organisation, received the highest number of Gallantry Awards among Central Armed Police Forces this year. Twenty-three CRPF personnel were honoured, with Constables Saddam Hussain, Feda Hussain Dar, and Sanjay Tiwari receiving the Shaurya Chakra.