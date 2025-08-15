Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi Unveils 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', India’s Next-Gen Strike-Back Weapon System

Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag at the historic Red Fort today and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day. Preparations at the venue are in full swing, with Operation Sindoor India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack - set to be a central theme of this year’s celebrations.
Ahead of the ceremony, PM Modi extended his wishes to citizens through a post on X, "Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" he wrote.
On the eve of Independence Day, the government recognised the valour of armed forces personnel who played pivotal roles in Operation Sindoor. The operation targeting terror hotbeds within Pakistan saw a coordinated action by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army.
Nine IAF pilots, who executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure and military installations inside Pakistan were awarded the Vir Chakra. Four Indian Army soldiers also received the Vir Chakra for their contribution to the mission.
In addition, IAF personnel manning the country’s S-400 air defence systems during the May 7-10 conflict period were conferred special commendations for their role in safeguarding Indian airspace.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), India’s largest paramilitary organisation, received the highest number of Gallantry Awards among Central Armed Police Forces this year. Twenty-three CRPF personnel were honoured, with Constables Saddam Hussain, Feda Hussain Dar, and Sanjay Tiwari receiving the Shaurya Chakra.
On the occasion of India's 79th Independence day, Google dedicated a special Doodle to the sovereign republic that gained Independence from the British rule this day back in 1947. The Doodle artwork, illustrated by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave, features an enduring artistic expression of India.
The tiles are of different and textures from different regions in India, ranging from Jaipur blue pottery (Rajasthan) to terracotta relief (West Bengal). Each tile showcases a different style and a different national achievement, from space missions and world chess titles, to cricketing glory and international film recognitions.
The 79th Independence Day invitation cards carry the logo of Operation Sindoor and silhouetted image of Chenab railway bridge.
AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag on Independence Day.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hoists the Tricolour in Guwahati on 79th Independence Day
J&K: Two men from Gujarat and Rajasthan were seen at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk, Srinagar, hosting the national flag; one had his body painted in the Tricolour, celebrating the 79th Independence Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Concludes Address to the Nation
"Mission Sudarshan Chakra will empower India with unmatched precision and rapid response capabilities to neutralise any threat. It is a symbol of our resolve to defend every inch of our nation." PM Modi on Independence Day 2025
'I salute the dedication of RSS volunteers in serving the nation over the past 100 years,' says PM Modi
‘We Should Be Proud Of Our All Languages,’ Says PM Modi In I-Day Speech
PM Modi Hails 'Victory Against Naxalism'
PM Modi announces Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana
"We have carried out huge reforms in Income Tax laws, some people may have missed it amid din. Past decade was of reform, perform and transform; now we have to focus on greater goals. Want our traders, shopkeepers to display boards for 'Swadeshi' products," said PM Modi.
Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: “India is preparing for its Gaganyaan Mission. We are working towards building our own space station”: PM Modi at Red Fort
'3.5 Cr Youth to Benefit Under New Rozgar Yojana', Says PM Modi
'1 Lakh Crore Policy for Youth', Says PM Modi on I-DAY Speech
"We are now also heading towards 'Samudra Manthan'. Taking this forward, we want to work in Mission Mode to look for the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch National Deep Water Exploration Mission," says PM Modi.
First Made-in-India Chip by Year-End, PM Modi's Big Announcement
Read More: First Made-in-India Chip by Year-End, PM Narendra Modi's Big Announcement From Red Fort On Independence Day
Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: "File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years," he added.
'By 2047 We Will Multiply Nuclear Enery Production by 10 Times', Says PM Modi
'Made in India Chip by End of Year', Says PM Modi
India Will Not Tolerate Nuclear Threats Anymore, Says PM Modi
'We Gave Freehand To Our Forces': PM Modi On Op Sindoor On Independence Day
India bows to makers of Constitution on 79th Independence Day, says PM Modi
'Today, we have the opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor.', Says PM Modi
'I Want to Pay Tribute to the One's Who Have Formed Our Constitution', says PM Modi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hoists the National Flag at His Residence in Delhi
PM Modi Unfurls Tricolour At Red Fort
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. His message highlighted the emphasis of the Modi government on Viksit Bharat. "Greetings to all fellow Indians on our Independence Day. This day is not just a celebration of our freedom but a sacred remembrance of the courage, sacrifice and supreme selflessness of countless heroes who gave us the honour of a free India. Let us take inspiration from their ideals and work together to build a secure, strong and prosperous ‘Viksit Bharat’," read Singh's post on X.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Shortly after, he will lead the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.
The success of Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist bases, will be celebrated during the 79th I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo. The floral arrangements will also reflect the theme.
The Red Fort is all decked up for the 79th Independence Day celebrations today. Posters and banners on Operation Sindoor are also a part of the decorations.
Taking to the X, PM Modi wrote: “Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!”
