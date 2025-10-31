Fiscal Deficit Widens to ₹5.73 Trillion in H1 FY26 as Spending Outpaces Receipts

India’s fiscal deficit for the first half of FY26 rose to ₹5.73 trillion, accounting for 36.5% of the full-year target, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). The figure marks a sharp increase from ₹4.75 trillion a year earlier, or 29.4% of the annual estimate.



The widening gap reflects a rebound in capital expenditure that was postponed last year due to election-related curbs. This fiscal, the central government has accelerated project disbursements after a subdued first half in FY25.



Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has pegged the FY26 fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of GDP, compared to 4.8% last year, in line with the Centre’s consolidation roadmap from a revised 4.9% earlier.

Revenue and Spending Snapshot

From April to September, total government expenditure stood at ₹23.03 trillion, or 43.5% of the full-year target, up from ₹21.11 trillion in the same period last year. Net tax collections reached ₹12.30 trillion — 43.3% of the budget estimate — marginally lower than ₹12.65 trillion last year.



Non-tax revenue rose sharply to ₹4.66 trillion, or nearly 80% of the annual target, led by higher receipts from PSUs and dividends. Total revenue receipts stood at ₹16.95 trillion, or 49.6% of the annual estimate.

RBI Dividend Provides Fiscal Cushion



A record ₹2.56 trillion dividend from the Reserve Bank of India has given a vital cushion to the government’s finances, helping absorb revenue gaps while maintaining spending commitments. The transfer, higher than last year’s ₹2.11 trillion, strengthens New Delhi’s ability to stay on course for its 4.4% deficit target for FY26.

Advertisement