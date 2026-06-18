Five Key Takeaway's From Kevin Warsh's First Federal Reserve Meet

Fed Meet I Key Takeaways: The new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh held his first press conference at the helm of the US central bank, announcing an overhaul to the Fed’s operations

During his speech, he announced the establishment of five task forces, addressing the Fed’s communications, its balance sheet, its reliance on data sources, productivity and jobs, and the central bank’s inflation “frameworks.”

Warsh also made a point of abstaining from policymakers’ “dot plot,” the central bank’s projections of where rates will be in the future.

He revamped the Fed’s policy statement, noting that “it’s a bit shorter, a bit simpler, and it dispenses with some older language.”

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The central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee held rates steady at the conclusion of its June meeting, maintaining its benchmark overnight borrowing rate targeted in a range between 3.5%-3.75%.

The move was widely anticipated by markets. Stocks fell and short-term rates surged as investors responded to several Fed officials penning in a rate hike for 2026.

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Key Takeaways From Kevin Warsh-Led Fed Meet

No rate change: The Federal Reserve kept the federal funds rate as targeted between 3.5%-3.75%. However, the “dot plot” of expectations further out showed an inclination towards a rate hike in the lag end of this year.

The Federal Open Market Committee split 9-9 between those expecting steady rates or one cut and those seeing at least one hike, with the median “dot” pointing to a quarter percentage point increase.

The dot plot mystery: There was rampant speculation heading into the meeting that Warsh wouldn’t be submitting a dot, and he confirmed that he did not. In the past, the Fed chairman has expressed a disdain for all such “forward guidance” as hamstringing future policy.

“It’s been the practice of this committee for participants to submit these projections, and I have encouraged my colleagues to continue to do so. I, however, have refrained from offering any projections of my own consistent with my long-held views on the SEP, at least as currently structured,” he said.

Regime change through task force: Warsh has been promising to alter things at Fed, and his initial measures came through the announced formation of five task forces. They are charged with studying communication, the Fed’s balance sheet, the data sources on which it relies, productivity and jobs, the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the central bank’s inflation approach.

Inflation stance: Warsh used the term “price stability," signalling a hawkish undertone while the committee remained “unambiguous and unanimous” to get inflation under control. Wall Street responded in equal measure with the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield surging by 14.4 basis points.