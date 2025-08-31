Five Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market This Week: Auto Sales Data To GST Council Meet

Stock Market Next Week: Domestic equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50 closed lower on Friday, August 29, marking the third straight session ending lower due to Trump's punitive tariffs startling investors.

The BSE Sensex declined 271 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 79,809.65, while the Nifty 50 slipped 74 points, or 0.30 per cent, to end at 24,426.85. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also fell lower by 0.41 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively.

Let's have a look at the top 5 triggers likely to impact BSE, NSE next week.

Auto sales Data

With August 2025 inching closer to its end, auto majors will announce their sales figures of the last month.

Trump's India Tariffs

The total levy of 50 per cent on Indian goods exported to the US, the south Asian nation's largest trading partner, bears undue pressure as it affects $45 billion worth of imports.

Sectors are like gems and jewellery, textiles, auto parts among others are set to face the brunt of tariffs with them risking to loose a competitive advantage. Meanwhile, investor sentiments become favurable in other emerging markets. The tariffs on India are higher compared to other Asian nations — China (30 per cent), Vietnam (20 per cent), Indonesia (19 per cent), and Japan (15 per cent).

GST Council Meet

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has scheduled its 56th meeting for September 3–4 in New Delhi, according to a memorandum issued on August 22.

The goods and services tax (GST) Council is slated to discuss the GST structure changes proposed by multiple Groups of Ministers of having two tax slab of 5 and 18 per cent, exempting certain goods from the levy completely and imposing sin tax of 40 per cent on items like alcohol, and cigarettes.

Global Triggers

An U.S. federal appeals court has declared that several of former President Donald Trump’s global tariffs were unlawfully imposed, dealing a significant setback to his economic policies and sparking renewed debate over the scope of presidential authority in trade matters.