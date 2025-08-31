'No Country Can Dictate When China, India Buy Russian Oil': Victor Gao, VP, Center for China & Globalization

PM Narendra Modi's first bilateral interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded on a positive note in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the largest SCO Summit. | Image: X

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, International Relations Expert Victor Gao noted the signficance of improving bilateral ties between India and China, and how it lies in the best interest of both nations amid expectations that PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meet will bolster economic development.

During the bilateral meeting with PM Modi, his Chinese counterpart urged the “Dragon and the Elephant” to come together.

The relationship of these two major Asian economies with US has taken a backseat since Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement.

Shedding light on how the Chinese view the Modi-Xi meet, Victor Gao, VP of the Center for China and Globalizatio, said,"It will help reset our bilateral relations. I think the fact that PM Modi and Xi Jinping meet as we speak is very significant. Despite our differences, China and India can serve best interest if we get on the same page."

Commenting on the controversial topic of purchasing Russian oil, he said, "Neither China, India & Russia will tolerate someone playing a solo practioner, who's trying to pushdown other countries, especially important nations like China and India."

"It is completely upto China or India to decide whether, how, and when they want to buy oil from Russia, no other country can really stop us from doing that," he added.

Hoping for a joint meeting between PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and their Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he stated, "We are truly at crossroads of human history."

In terms of development centric talks, he said, "We actually face very similar challenges in our own development, and need to get on same page, so we can cordinate our acts together and deliver substantial results for our economic develoment."

During his interaction with his Chinese counterpart after seven years, PM Modi said, "The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity. We are committed to taking our relations forward on the basis of mutual trust, respect and sensitivity,"