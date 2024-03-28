×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

Top 5 specialities that made ITC Bukhara foodies' hub for last 45 years

Food lovers find their visit to Delhi incomplete without tasting the signature iconic “Dal Bukhara” at ITC Bukhara.

Reported by: Business Desk
ITC Bukhara
ITC Bukhara | Image:ITC Bukhara
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Legacy and flavours: For any food connoisseur to fulfill his gastronomical needs, with a liking for a cuisine, that offers a dash of the royal Mughlai touch and resonates with the rich spread from North West Frontier region, Bukhara at Delhi’s ITC is the place to be. 
Food lovers spanning across generations, find their visit to Delhi incomplete without tasting the signature iconic “Dal Bukhara” at ITC Bukhara.  Besides, varieties straight from the tandoor are ITC Bukhara's main attractions.  A speciality fine-dine restaurant located at ITC Maurya has completed 45 years of serving North West Frontier cuisine, maintaining its original menu since this food hub came into existence in 1978. 
The restaurant has become a preferred dining venue for dignitaries, celebrities, and gastronomes alike.  Republic Business helps you zero down on five dishes that have been attracting food lovers at ITC Bukhara. 

Top 5 offerings  

Inspired by the vibrant and rich culture of the North West Frontier region, Bukhara offers a fusion of legacy and flavours that reflect the traditions dating back centuries ago. Its well-known dishes, including Sikandari Raan and Dal Bukhara, are prepared using traditional clay oven cooking techniques. The signature Naan Bukhara, baked in a dedicated tandoor, symbolises communal feasting and is a perennial favourite among patrons.


Bukhara’s well-known "Presidential Platter," showcases non-vegetarian delicacies favoured by Bill Clinton during his visit. Additionally, the "Chelsea Platter" was curated, featuring vegetarian delights selected by Chelsea Clinton.  It is often said that ITC Bukhara specialises in both 'kebabs and curries', a reference to the fact that this food haven has an expertise of catering to food requirements of people who prefer gravy-based cuisine and the ones more fond of starters.

Who's Who at Bukhara 

Bukhara has welcomed a battery of high-profile guests over its 45-year journey, including former US President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. In 2009, the restaurant had the honour of hosting US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose visit inspired the creation of the "Hillary Platter," a fixture on the menu ever since. 
Anil Chadha, Chief  Executive of ITC Hotels, said Bukhara's continued success and its ability to captivate diners with authentic flavours was a matter of pride. 
“Bukhara’s magnificence has not only stood the test of time but has also evolved into an Icon of culinary heritage, delighting diners from all over the world and across generations,” said Chadha. 

Rich Ambience  

The restaurant's ambience, characterised by stone walls and rustic decor, further adds to the overall dining experience, inviting guests to savour their meals with their hands, and building a deeper connection with the food. 

Bukhara's global recognition, including awards such as the Golden Fork Award and listings among the 50 Best Restaurants in the World, highlights its status as an iconic culinary destination. 

"The unchanged menu is a testament to timelessness and has remained an everlasting favourite amongst celebrities and Heads of State showcasing nuances of the region. We take immense pride in our ability to delight palates and showcase gastronomic excellence with the rich tapestry of flavours from the North-West frontier at our global award-winning restaurant. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons for their unwavering support," Chadha added. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:17 IST

