Flying Longer? DGCA Rolls Out New Passenger Handling Advisory

Updated April 26th 2025, 13:41 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers as international flights are taking longer flight times due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace.
Pakistan has closed its airspace on Thursday due to rising tensions after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the retaliatory measures taken by both countries post the terror attack, India has suspended a critical river water-sharing treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines. However, international carriers are not affected by this ban.
Flights will now resort to the route over the Arabian Sea which will take longer for passengers, adding longer flying hours for their international flights, especially those flying out of north Indian cities, including Delhi.
DGCA, the aviation watchdog has issued the advisory on passenger handling measures in lieu of airspace restrictions resulting in longer flight durations and technical stops.
Its focus is on five main areas -- pre-flight passenger communication, in-flight catering and comfort, medical preparedness and alternate aerodromes, customer service and support readiness, and intra-departmental coordination.
The DGCA added that because of recent developments involving international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, airline operations have been impacted and there is significant rerouting of international and regional flights, increased block times as compared to scheduled durations and the possibility of technical halts due to operational or fuel requirements.
Published April 26th 2025, 13:41 IST