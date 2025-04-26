Flying Longer? DGCA Rolls Out New Passenger Handling Advisory

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on providing proper communication and in-flight catering services to passengers as international flights are taking longer flight times due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace.

Pakistan's Closure Of Airspace

Pakistan has closed its airspace on Thursday due to rising tensions after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the retaliatory measures taken by both countries post the terror attack, India has suspended a critical river water-sharing treaty, while Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines. However, international carriers are not affected by this ban.

Flights will now resort to the route over the Arabian Sea which will take longer for passengers, adding longer flying hours for their international flights, especially those flying out of north Indian cities, including Delhi.

DGCA's Advisory On Passenger handling

DGCA, the aviation watchdog has issued the advisory on passenger handling measures in lieu of airspace restrictions resulting in longer flight durations and technical stops.

Its focus is on five main areas -- pre-flight passenger communication, in-flight catering and comfort, medical preparedness and alternate aerodromes, customer service and support readiness, and intra-departmental coordination.