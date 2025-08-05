Flysbs Aviation IPO Day 3: Price Band, GMP, Subscription Status & Key Updates

Flysbs Aviation, a Chennai-based non-scheduled airline operator specialising in private jet charter services, is witnessing remarkable investor interest on the final day of its initial public offering (IPO), which closed today, August 5, 2025. The IPO, launched on the NSE SME platform, has become one of the most talked-about small-cap listings of the year.

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Issue size and price band

The public issue comprises a fresh offering of 45.57 lakh equity shares, aimed at raising approximately Rs 102.53 crore. The company has fixed the price band for the IPO at Rs 210 to Rs 225 per share. Investors are required to bid for a minimum lot size of 600 shares, which translates into a minimum investment of Rs 1,35,000. Retail participants must apply for at least two lots (1,200 shares), amounting to Rs 2,70,000, while high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) need to apply for a minimum of three lots, or Rs 4,05,000.

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Subscription Status

As of mid-day on August 5, the IPO had recorded an overall subscription of 84.52 times on the NSE SME platform. Retail investors led the charge, subscribing 151.79 times their allotted quota. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment witnessed even greater enthusiasm, with 259.98 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed 7.69 times. The overwhelming response reflects the high level of interest among investors, particularly in the retail and HNI categories.

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Grey Market Premium

Flysbs Aviation SME IPO's latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 215 as of August 5, 2025, 7:37 PM. With a price band of Rs 225, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 440 per share, implying an expected gain of approximately 95.56% for investors on listing day.

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company intends to utilise the funds raised through the IPO primarily for the acquisition of six new aircraft on long-term dry leases, with an estimated outlay of Rs 80.5 crore. Another Rs 7.3 crore is allocated toward debt repayment. The remaining capital will support general corporate purposes such as infrastructure, expansion, and working capital needs.

Flysbs Aviation IPO: Key dates

The IPO opened for subscription on August 1 and will close by the end of today. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by August 6, with refunds to unsuccessful applicants and demat credits scheduled for August 7. If timelines stay on track, Flysbs Aviation is likely to make its market debut on August 8, 2025, on the NSE SME platform.

About the company

Founded in 2020, Flysbs Aviation operates with a DGCA-approved permit as a non-scheduled airline. It caters to a premium clientele that includes corporate executives, high-net-worth individuals, diplomats, and celebrities. The company’s fleet comprises aircraft from global aviation brands like Cessna, Falcon, Embraer, and Bombardier, offering flexible and luxurious domestic and international charter options.