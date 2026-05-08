FMCG Major Dabur India's Share Price Surges Over 4% After Q4 Result Update - Check Key Management Remarks

Dabur India Share Price: The shares of Dabur India surged over 4% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 490.50 per share after the FMCG company posted its Q4 results.

Dabur India Q4 Results

The Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue grew 7.3% year- on-year; domestic FMCG business grew 9.5% with volume growth of 6%; absolute revenue and EBITDA figures were not disclosed in the transcript.

• The FMCG giant's consolidated operating profit grew 8.2% year-on- year; and it reported PAT grew 15% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the absolute PAT and EBITDA numbers were not disclosed.

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• Hair oils delivered 28% YoY growth with approximately 9% price increase and approximately 14% volume growth; Dabur Amla grew 26%, Almond grew 57%, and coconut portfolio grew 48%.

• Shampoo business grew 20% YoY; bottle saliency reached approximately 22% of shampoo sales in

the quarter as a result of a conscious shift from sachets to bottles.

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• Skincare portfolio grew approximately 12.5% in Q4.

• International business grew 2.5% in INR terms in Q4; Middle East (approximately 30%–35% of international business) was substantially impacted.

• Quick commerce salience in E-Commerce increased to approximately 70%–75% in Q4 from approximately 50% in Q3; quick commerce growth rate is approximately 50%.

Dabur India Management Remarks

The demand conditions in India remain steady, reflecting consumption resilience backed by fiscal measures of direct and indirect tax rationalisation, according to a brokerage note.

The rural markets continue to outperform urban markets, although the gap between urban and rural has narrowed; geopolitical headwinds in the Middle East are impacting input costs and supply chains across businesses including India.

The company also welcomed Herjit Bhalla as the newly appointed CEO, India Business, who has recently joined the Dabur family.