Forbes Names Elon Musk the Richest Man Alive—How Much Is He Worth?

Updated April 2nd 2025, 17:00 IST
Elon Musk has regained the title of the world’s richest person, according to Forbes’ 2025 Billionaires List. His net worth is now estimated at $342 billion, thanks to the success of his companies, including SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla.
Musk’s fortune has grown by 75%, mainly due to the rising value of his businesses:
SpaceX, his space company, is now valued at $350 billion after a private share sale in December 2024. Musk owns around 42% of the company.
xAI, his artificial intelligence startup launched in 2023, reached a $50 billion valuation in November 2024. Musk holds 54% of xAI.
Tesla’s stock price jumped 93%, partly due to Musk’s involvement in government advisory roles, such as co-heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in late 2024.
According to the Forbes list, Musk is now ahead of Mark Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $216 billion and Jeff Bezos, worth $215 billion. Forbes reports that the combined wealth of the world’s richest people has reached $16.1 trillion, the highest ever recorded.
Elon Musk, born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa, is a prominent entrepreneur and innovator known for founding and leading several influential companies. His ventures span various industries, including space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.
Musk’s financial success highlights how technology and innovation continue to drive global wealth, making tech leaders some of the most influential figures in the world today.
