Published Apr 1, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

Donald Trump News: What Did Donald Trump Say About the End of Elon Musk's DOGE Term?

Donald Trump has expressed that he would love to have Elon Musk remain part of his administration, but he expects Musk will eventually return to running his businesses. Musk has been appointed as a "special government employee," limiting his time to 130 days. Trump praised Musk, calling him amazing, but acknowledged that Musk has a major company to manage, so he'll likely go back to that soon. He also mentioned that some of Musk's team members in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) might stay longer, and in the future, Cabinet secretaries will take over the work of DOGE.

