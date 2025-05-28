Ford Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Software Defect

The automaker Ford Motor is recalling as many as 1.1 million vehicle units in the United States as rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.

Which Models Are Being Recalled?

This recall includes some 2021 through 2024 models for the cars Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023-24 models of Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350 , F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles, the firm said on Wednesday in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

This will also impact the 2022-24 Expedition, 2022-25 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the 2022-24 Navigator.

The software issue might cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze or not display, Reuters cited the NHTSA in a report.

What Did Ford Say?

Ford is aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage tied to the issue, the firm confirmed.

The company was contacted by the NHTSA in January, regarding allegations of over three dozen rear-view camera complaints on 2021-23 Ford F-150 units.

A team of engineers from Ford was able to reproduce the failure mode within a vehicle and link the causal factors to specific software variants in April.

How Will The Software Be Updated?

According to a Reuters report, dealers are expected to update vehicle software through an over-the-air update. The software which is being recalled serves as an operating system for the car's dashboard, helping its infotainment system to control apps and display maps, and more.