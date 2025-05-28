Leadership Change at Tata Chemicals: N Chandrasekaran Steps Down, S Padmanabhan Named New Chairman

The chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran will step down as the Director and Chairman of Tata Chemicals, effective May 29, 2025, the conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Board of Directors of Tata Sons accepted his formal resignation on record, after receiving a letter from Chandrasekaran conveying his decision to step down from his position citing current as well as future commitments.

"The Board of Directors of the Company placed on record their highest appreciation for the guidance, support and the leadership provided by Mr. N. Chandrasekaran as Chairman of the Company during his tenure," the company said in a statement.

What Did N Chandrasekaran Write In His Letter?

"After careful evaluation my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board. It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals board and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure," Chandrasekaran wrote in his letter to the Board.

During a time of strategic transition and realignment within the Tata Group, Chandrasekaran was leading the firm.

Who Is Going To Serve In N Chandrasekaran's Absence?

The Board has appointed S Padmanabhan, who is currently a Director, as the new Chairman of Tata Chemicals starting May 30, 2025.