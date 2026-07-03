Foreign Insurers Knock On India's Door: What Does It Mean For Insurance Sector?

India's insurance sector is witnessing a surge in interest from foreign investors to expand their presence in India, especially after foreign direct investment (FDI) limit was increased to 100%, as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Ajay Seth.

The insurance regulator has already approved a proposal by a foreign investor looking to increase their stake in their Indian insurance venture and is reviewing another, he noted.

Further, he said that while faster growth in non-life insurance has made it the preferred choice for equity hikes, the eagerness in life insurance is rising as well as the new regulatory reforms make room for larger foreign interest.

While faster growth in non-life insurance has made it the preferred target for equity hikes, interest in life insurance is catching up as fresh regulatory reforms begin to reshape the sector, he added.

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“In the past 10 years, the life insurance sector grew exactly as per the economy, around 2.5 times, whereas general insurance grew 3.5 times. But I do see that life insurance also has the potential to grow at the same pace,” Seth said at a conference by the Life Insurance Council to unveil a consumer awareness comic book series aimed at promoting insurance literacy.

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Meanwhile, IRDAI has cleared one proposal where a foreign investor is eyeing to raise its stake to 100%, and is reviewing a second application where the foreign shareholding will rise substantially, as per the IRDAI Chairperson.

“That was a very welcome development, because a large foreign insurer is coming and taking a big position. That is something to show. We feel this sector has got the potential, and even other foreign investors and promoters feel the same.”

After the FDI limit was increased from 74% to 100%, Allianz SE exited its 26% stake in the insurance and general insurance joint ventures (JVs) with the Bajaj Group in March 2025, before returning to the market through a 50:50 JV with Jio Financial Services.