×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Foreign Investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24

This surge in investments reflects growing optimism surrounding the economic fundamentals amidst a challenging global environment.

Reported by: Business Desk
High-net-worth women show a nuanced approach to wealth with interest in alternative investments and cautious risk tolerance.
Foreign Investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24 | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement


FPI in equity markets: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a strong comeback in the Indian equity markets, injecting more than Rs 2 lakh crore in the fiscal year 2023-24. This surge in investments reflects growing optimism surrounding the economic fundamentals amidst a challenging global environment.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024-25, industry experts express a cautiously optimistic outlook, anticipating sustained FPI inflows driven by progressive policy reforms, economic stability, and attractive investment avenues. However, they also acknowledge the potential for intermittent volatility due to global geopolitical influences, emphasizing the need for strategic planning and agility in navigating market fluctuations.

Advertisement

In the current fiscal year, FPIs have shown a renewed interest in Indian equities, with a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore and an additional Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market. This marks a significant turnaround from the preceding years, where FPIs had withdrawn substantial amounts from the Indian market.

Factors such as inflation and interest rate scenarios in developed markets, currency movements, crude oil prices, and the health of the domestic economy have been key drivers influencing FPI flows.

Advertisement

The positive momentum in FPI investments is expected to continue, supported by strong GDP growth and stable macroeconomic indicators. With the upcoming inclusion of Indian bonds in JP Morgan's index, the outlook for FPI inflows into India remains promising, further bolstering the country's position as an attractive investment destination.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

a few seconds ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

2 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

9 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

9 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

10 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

10 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

12 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

15 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

17 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

18 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

19 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

24 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

39 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

44 minutes ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

44 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World6 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo