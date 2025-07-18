Forgot your UAN? Simple steps to retrieve your Universal Account Number

Updated 18 July 2025 at 17:44 IST
It’s easy to lose track of your Universal Account Number (UAN), especially if you’ve changed jobs or haven’t checked your EPF account in a long time. But there’s no need to worry—the process to recover it is quick, straightforward, and entirely online.
Here’s how you can do it, step by step.
The UAN is a unique 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). It acts as a master key that links all your EPF accounts—past and present—under one umbrella. This makes it easier to track your provident fund balance, withdrawals, and transfers, even if you've changed jobs multiple times.
Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/
You’ll find this link under the "Important Links" section on the login page.
Type in the mobile number linked to your EPF account. Enter the captcha and click ‘Request OTP’.
Check your phone for the OTP, enter it on the screen, and click ‘Validate OTP’.
You’ll be asked for your:
Your UAN will appear on the screen and will also be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS.
If you’re starting your first job and haven’t received a UAN, your employer will usually generate it for you. Once it’s created, you can activate it on the EPFO portal using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Your UAN is essential for managing your provident fund account smoothly. If you've misplaced it, don't panic—just follow the steps above to retrieve it in minutes. Keeping your UAN handy will make it easier to check your PF balance, download passbooks, or make withdrawals when needed.
Published 18 July 2025 at 17:44 IST