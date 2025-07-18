Forgot your UAN? Simple steps to retrieve your Universal Account Number

You can retrieve it easily online via the EPFO portal by verifying your mobile number and entering basic details. | Image: Tickertape

It’s easy to lose track of your Universal Account Number (UAN), especially if you’ve changed jobs or haven’t checked your EPF account in a long time. But there’s no need to worry—the process to recover it is quick, straightforward, and entirely online.

Here’s how you can do it, step by step.

What Is a UAN?

The UAN is a unique 12-digit number issued by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). It acts as a master key that links all your EPF accounts—past and present—under one umbrella. This makes it easier to track your provident fund balance, withdrawals, and transfers, even if you've changed jobs multiple times.

Steps to Retrieve Your Forgotten UAN

Step 1: Visit the EPFO Member Portal

Go to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Click on “Know Your UAN”

You’ll find this link under the "Important Links" section on the login page.

Step 3: Enter Your Mobile Number

Type in the mobile number linked to your EPF account. Enter the captcha and click ‘Request OTP’.

Step 4: Verify OTP

Check your phone for the OTP, enter it on the screen, and click ‘Validate OTP’.

Step 5: Fill in Your Details

You’ll be asked for your:

Full name (as per Aadhaar)

Date of birth

Aadhaar number or PAN or EPF Member ID

Click ‘Show My UAN’.

Step 6: Get Your UAN

Your UAN will appear on the screen and will also be sent to your registered mobile number via SMS.

What other things to keep in mind

Your mobile number must be the one linked to your EPFO account or Aadhaar.

If there’s a mismatch in details, reach out to your employer or nearest EPFO office.

Once retrieved, it’s a good idea to note down your UAN and keep it safe.

What if you don't have a UAN Yet?

If you’re starting your first job and haven’t received a UAN, your employer will usually generate it for you. Once it’s created, you can activate it on the EPFO portal using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Final Take