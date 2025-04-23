Former Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl Shares 'Beauty of Pahalgam' From His Last Trip

The former CEO of Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl took to the social media platform X, to share a video of Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir, from his last trip amidst the terror of the Pahalgam attack.

What Did Kunal Bahl Say?

Kunal Bahl of Shark Tank fame wrote in his post on X, "Beauty of Pahalgam from my last trip. Despite people's fear of going to Kashmir, I have always been the voice that's been telling those around me to go experience its beauty, culture. Probably the best tourist destination of India. I will stop doing that now. Not worth the risk."

What Was The Pahalgam Terror Attack All About?

Days after Pakistan 's Army Chief Asim Munir made a remark on Kashmir being their "jugular vein," a terror attack took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed at least 26 people and left several others injured.

While speaking on Kashmir, he said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

The Pakistani Army Chief's comments may have added fuel to the terrorists' fire, leading to the attack but Pakistan has, however, refuted these claims.