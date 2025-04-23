M4 Carbine, AK-47s And Helmet Mounted Cameras: Three Elements That Point Towards Pakistan In Pahalgam Attack

Days after Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir made a remark on Kashmir being their "jugular vein," a terror attack took place in Kashmir's Pahalgam which killed at least 26 people and left several others injured.

The Pakistani Army Chief's comments may have added fuel to the terrorists' fire but Pakistan has, however, refuted these claims.

"We have absolutely nothing to do with it. We reject terrorism in all its forms ad everywhere," says Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while commenting on the Pahalgam attack.

What Did General Asim Munir Say?

On April 16, 2025, General Munir said that Pakistani's are different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life, propagating the two-nation theory.

While speaking on Kashmir, he said, "Our stance is absolutely clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle."

Elements Pointing Towards Pakistan

Three elements of this terror attack are clearly pointing in the direction of Pakistan as the main cause behind the attack. These elements include but are not limited to M4 carbine, AK-47s and helmet-mounted cameras.

According to reports, M4 bullets were found at the crime scene and several witnesses suggested that AK-47s and other automatic weapons were also used.