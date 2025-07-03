Explained: Why Foxconn Pulled Chinese Engineers From India And What It Means For Apple’s ‘Make in India’ Push

Apple Inc.’s dream of making India a major global hub for iPhone manufacturing has hit a potential stumbling block. Foxconn Technology Group, its largest contract manufacturer, has pulled back hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians from its iPhone production units in southern India over the past two months, dealing a blow to Apple's ambitious supply chain shift away from China.



According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, more than 300 Chinese staff have left India, with only a few support personnel from Taiwan currently stationed in the country.

While neither Apple nor Foxconn have issued an official statement, the sources said the move appears to align with China’s recent push to restrict technology transfers and high-end labor exports to rivals like India and Southeast Asia.



Beijing’s Subtle Clampdown on Tech Exodus

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities reportedly gave verbal directions to local regulators to curb exports of advanced manufacturing equipment and prevent the migration of skilled labor to competing markets. This is being seen as a countermeasure against growing US-led pressure to decouple supply chains from China, a trend accelerated by former US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and further inflamed under the Biden administration.



The Bloomberg report suggests that Beijing’s tightening grip is already impacting companies like Apple, which have sought to diversify operations across India and Vietnam.



Why It Matters for Apple and India

Foxconn’s decision couldn’t have come at a worse time. Apple is preparing to ramp up production of its next-generation device, the iPhone 17, and a new Foxconn facility is currently under construction in Tamil Nadu.

The sudden removal of seasoned Chinese engineers is expected to delay training for the local workforce, slow down the adoption of high-precision manufacturing processes, and raise overall production costs.



“The extraction won’t impact the quality of production in India, but it’s likely to affect efficiency on the assembly line,” one source told Bloomberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has frequently underscored the skill and precision of Chinese assembly workers, citing it as a critical reason for Apple’s long-standing reliance on Chinese manufacturing — not just cheaper labor.

Their absence, especially during a critical production scale-up, could lead to cascading delays and operational inefficiencies.



India’s Growing Role in Apple’s Global Strategy

India began assembling iPhones on a large scale only four years ago. Today, the country accounts for roughly 20% of the company’s global iPhone output.

Apple plans to manufacture the majority of iPhones for the US market in India by 2026 — a goal that may now face delays.



The shift is a key pillar of Apple’s broader strategy to hedge against geopolitical risks and trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. But challenges like workforce skilling and regulatory hurdles in India make the transition complex. Foxconn had relied heavily on experienced Chinese personnel to accelerate ramp-up timelines and transfer manufacturing know-how to Indian teams.



“Their removal from India will slow down the training of the local workforce as well as the transfer of manufacturing technology from China,” sources told Bloomberg.



What Does India Know?

According to Bloomberg, the Indian government was notified by Foxconn about the withdrawal of Chinese staff but was not provided with a detailed explanation. An official familiar with the matter said the government has not observed any significant disruptions to iPhone production yet.



Despite the geopolitical undertones, government officials remain optimistic about India’s long-term role in Apple’s global supply chain. But with direct flights between India and China still suspended post the 2020 border skirmishes, and continued visa and app restrictions on Chinese entities in India, normalising operations remains a challenge.



Global Implications

Foxconn still makes the majority of iPhones in China. However, India and Vietnam have become increasingly important to its diversification strategy, especially in the wake of U.S.-China trade tensions. This makes the removal of Chinese expertise from India even more significant.



China’s move to block not just hardware exports but also human capital — engineers and skilled workers — could emerge as a powerful, albeit quiet, lever in global trade wars. It also underscores how intertwined geopolitics, tech, and talent pipelines have become in today’s manufacturing landscape.



Apple declined to comment on the development, while Foxconn did not respond to Bloomberg’s emailed queries.



As the world’s most valuable company recalibrates its supply chain, India’s status as the next big iPhone factory hub may depend not just on government policy or corporate investment, but increasingly on the cross-border flow of people and ideas, both now under growing pressure.