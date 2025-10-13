Updated 13 October 2025 at 14:09 IST
Foxconn to Invest ₹15,000 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Create 14,000 Engineering Jobs; State Sets Up Dedicated Desk
Foxconn has announced a ₹15,000-crore investment in Tamil Nadu, creating 14,000 engineering jobs. CM M.K. Stalin met Foxconn’s India head Robert Wu to finalise the deal. A dedicated Foxconn Desk will be set up for faster clearances, marking a major boost to the state’s electronics sector.
In a major boost to Tamil Nadu’s electronics and advanced manufacturing ecosystem, iPhone maker Foxconn has announced a Rs 15,000-crore investment and the creation of 14,000 engineering jobs in the state.
State Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said this marks the largest-ever investment commitment made to Tamil Nadu. “Largest ever #engineering #JobsForTN commitment for Tamil Nadu! #Foxconn commits Rs 15,000 crore in investments and 14,000 high-value jobs! Engineers get ready!” Rajaa posted on X (formerly Twitter).
A delegation led by Robert Wu, Foxconn’s India representative and senior global executive, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday to formalize the announcement. The meeting, attended by senior state officials, reaffirmed Foxconn’s “deep trust” in Tamil Nadu as a global manufacturing hub.
“Yet another major boost for Tamil Nadu’s electronics and advanced manufacturing sector as Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal met with Foxconn’s India Representative Mr. Robert Wu to reaffirm their deep trust in Tamil Nadu with substantial investment commitments,” Rajaa said in another post on X.
As part of this partnership, the state’s investment promotion agency, Guidance Tamil Nadu, will establish a dedicated Foxconn Desk—the first of its kind in India—to expedite regulatory clearances, enhance coordination, and facilitate investor engagement across Foxconn’s projects.
According to an official release, the investment will support emerging technology manufacturing, R&D integration, and AI-led operations, underlining Foxconn’s shift toward value-added and innovation-driven production in India. The company’s upcoming ventures in Tamil Nadu are also expected to explore battery technologies and AI-enabled manufacturing systems.
Wu, expressing Foxconn’s confidence in Tamil Nadu’s governance and policy framework, said the state’s industrial readiness, proactive reforms, and skilled talent pool make it a “preferred destination” for the company’s next growth phase.
Chief Minister Stalin welcomed Foxconn’s continued expansion and assured complete support through the Industries Department’s single-window facilitation mechanism, talent development initiatives, and dedicated executive coordination via the Foxconn Desk.
“This initiative underscores Tamil Nadu’s transformation from a manufacturing destination to a strategic innovation and engineering hub for the global supply chain,” the state government said in a statement.