Big Relief For FPIs: RBI Opens Long-Term Bonds As Govt Prepares Major Capital Gains Tax Exemption

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy review shifted entirely to aggressive capital market changes on Friday, as the central bank rolled out massive operational relief to draw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) back into domestic debt channels.

While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the benchmark repo rate frozen at 5.25%, Governor Sanjay Malhotra launched a major policy offensive to make Indian government bonds highly profitable for global funds, acting defensively as geopolitical shocks trigger aggressive capital flight from emerging markets.

FAR Channel for Ultra-Long Bonds

Governor Malhotra announced that the central bank is expanding the operational window under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), which allows unlimited foreign investment without local caps, to include ultra-long-term papers. Previously, FPI access under the FAR route was primarily concentrated around short-to-medium-term instruments up to 10-year tenures.

"For government securities under FAR, which is the Fully Accessible Route, we are expanding the universe of specified securities by including all new issuances of 15, 30, and 40-year tenure G-Secs,” said Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor.

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