Fresh Trouble For Boeing's New CEO Kelly Ortberg After Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Crash In Ahmedabad

Aerospace major Boeing's leadership found itself dealing with fresh turmoil after the Air India flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, 2025.

The Ripple Effect Of Air India Plane Crash On Boeing

This isn’t just other disaster, authorities are already dubbing it as it is one of aviation history's worst disasters in the past decade. Just ahead of showing its recovery at the Paris Airshow slated next week, Boeing might have to incur a financial fallout that could be equally devastating for the aviation major

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg had been set to head to the Paris Air Show, the industry's biggest event of the year, however, Ortberg cancelled his plans in response to Air India plane tragedy that unfolded back in Ahmedabad, resulting in death of 241 individuals. The company will reiterate focus on the investigation into the first-ever crash of a 787 jet, its most advanced model.

Ortberg, said, "Will defer to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to provide information about Air India Flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol."

"Safety is foundational to our industry and is at the core of everything that we do," Ortberg told employees. "Our technical experts are prepared to assist investigators to understand the circumstances, and a Boeing team stands ready to travel to India."

The largest challenge for Boeing could be getting lay people to understand that while a jet it made crashed, it is unlikely that Boeing is at fault, said John Nance, an aviation safety expert and former commercial pilot. Of course, accident investigators will consider every possibility, he added.