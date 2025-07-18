From 91,000 Km To 1.46 Lakh Km: India Built World’s 2nd Largest Highway Network In Just A Decade—Details

India’s highway network has expanded to 1.46 lakh km, now the world’s second largest. | Image: RMSI

India’s national highway network has grown dramatically over the past decade—from 91,000 km in 2014 to over 1.46 lakh km in 2025—making it the second-largest road network globally, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said on Thursday.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Minister Nitin Gadkari, we’ve gone beyond just building roads—we’re creating lifelines of opportunity that span the country,” Malhotra said.

Outlays and employment generation

According to the minister, government spending on road infrastructure has multiplied 6.4 times between FY14 and FY25. Budgetary allocation for the Ministry has seen a 57% jump since 2014—evidence, he said, of the Centre’s sustained push for connectivity, mobility, and inclusive development.

This infrastructure buildout has had a major ripple effect on employment. Malhotra pointed out that in recent years, road projects have generated over 45 crore man-days of direct employment, 57 crore man-days of indirect employment, and 532 crore man-days of induced employment across sectors.

Developmental projects

Malhotra underlined the government’s strong focus on regional development, especially in the Northeast, where over 10,000 km of national highways have been built in the last ten years. He called it a reflection of the Prime Minister’s “clear and consistent commitment” to the region.

In Delhi, the Ministry has rolled out a major Decongestion Plan to ease traffic and reduce pollution. Key projects include:

Extending the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (NE-5) to Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and NH-344M in Delhi and Haryana

Extending UER-II to connect with the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway near Tronica City in Uttar Pradesh

Constructing a new road tunnel linking the Dwarka Expressway (near Shiv Murti) to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj

Future plans