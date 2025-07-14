2.4 Km-Long, India’s Second Largest Cable Bridge On Sharavathi Backwaters In Karnataka Inaugurated

Updated 14 July 2025 at 14:18 IST
SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Karnataka, including the much-anticipated Kalasavalli–Ambargondlu Bridge over the Sharavathi backwaters, which is now the state’s longest and the country’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge.
The 2.44-km-long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 472 crore, is set to transform connectivity for several villages in Sagar and Hosanagara taluks, while also improving access to pilgrimage sites like Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple and Kollur Mookambike Temple.
The Sharavathi reservoir, formed in the 1960s, had submerged vast areas, forcing commuters to rely on a daytime-only barge service to cross the backwaters, an arrangement long insufficient to handle the growing traffic on the now-upgraded MDR.
To address these challenges, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) sanctioned the bridge project in March 2019, with construction commencing in December the same year. The project was executed by Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Madhya Pradesh, and marks the eighth extra-dosed cable-stayed cum-balanced cantilever bridge approved by MoRTH in India.
The new bridge features a 16-metre-wide deck, including an 11-metre carriageway and 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on both sides. Approach roads span 1 km on the Sagar side and 3 km towards Sigandur, further enhancing accessibility.
Structurally, the bridge consists of:
The bridge is expected to significantly cut travel time for residents while boosting local tourism and economic activities in the region. It will also help ease traffic congestion, providing a much-needed alternative to the ferry services that have served the community for decades.
The construction was made possible through persistent efforts by local residents, activists, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, MP BY Raghavendra, and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa, whose combined push led to the approval and execution of the project by MoRTH.
Published 14 July 2025 at 14:18 IST