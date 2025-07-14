2.4 Km-Long, India’s Second Largest Cable Bridge On Sharavathi Backwaters In Karnataka Inaugurated

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in Karnataka, including the much-anticipated Kalasavalli–Ambargondlu Bridge over the Sharavathi backwaters, which is now the state’s longest and the country’s second-longest cable-stayed bridge.

The 2.44-km-long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 472 crore, is set to transform connectivity for several villages in Sagar and Hosanagara taluks, while also improving access to pilgrimage sites like Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple and Kollur Mookambike Temple.

Addressing Decades-Old Connectivity Challenges

The Sharavathi reservoir, formed in the 1960s, had submerged vast areas, forcing commuters to rely on a daytime-only barge service to cross the backwaters, an arrangement long insufficient to handle the growing traffic on the now-upgraded MDR.

To address these challenges, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) sanctioned the bridge project in March 2019, with construction commencing in December the same year. The project was executed by Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Madhya Pradesh, and marks the eighth extra-dosed cable-stayed cum-balanced cantilever bridge approved by MoRTH in India.

Key Features of the Bridge

The new bridge features a 16-metre-wide deck, including an 11-metre carriageway and 1.5-metre-wide footpaths on both sides. Approach roads span 1 km on the Sagar side and 3 km towards Sigandur, further enhancing accessibility.

Structurally, the bridge consists of:

604 box girder segments

164 piles of 1.8-metre diameter

96 cables supported on four pylons

Spherical bearings for stability

Expected Impact on Local Economy and Tourism

The bridge is expected to significantly cut travel time for residents while boosting local tourism and economic activities in the region. It will also help ease traffic congestion, providing a much-needed alternative to the ferry services that have served the community for decades.