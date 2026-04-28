From A Jaipur Dorm Room To Dalal Street: How EMIAC Technologies Earned Its BSE Listing

When Divya Gandotra started writing content for clients from Jaipur in 2015, she was not thinking about stock exchanges. She was a gold medalist in English, fresh from Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, trying to figure out how words could help businesses grow. Two years later, she registered EMIAC Technologies as a private limited company in January 2017. Nine years after that, on a Monday morning in April 2026, EMIAC Technologies opened for trading on the BSE SME Platform at ₹107.80 per share, a 10% premium over its issue price of ₹98.

That is the short version. The longer version is more interesting. Not a Factory, Not a Product and That's the Point

EMIAC operates as an AI-driven digital marketing and technology solutions company. Its services span four verticals: content creation, branding and online reputation management, digital marketing, and technical services and business automation. Clients come from BFSI, healthcare, IT, education, automotive, and e-commerce sectors. The company also has multilingual and vernacular content capabilities, which helps it serve clients across geographies.

In plain terms: brands hire EMIAC to build and manage their presence online, improve search visibility, run paid campaigns, handle reputation, and automate parts of their marketing and operations. Its business is entirely services-led.

The company has served over 500 brands in total. In FY2025, 41.8% of its clients were repeat clients, and repeat business accounted for 45.67% of revenue, a figure that matters in a services business where client stickiness is a better indicator of quality than headline revenue.

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EMIAC holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO 10002:2018 certifications. It was also recognized with the ET Leadership Excellence Award 2025 by The Times of India for excellence in digital PR and SEO campaigns.

Listed at a Premium, in a Market That Wasn't Feeling Generous

EMIAC Technologies' IPO opened for subscription on March 27, 2026, and closed on April 8, 2026, at a price band of ₹93–98 per share. The issue was subscribed 3.22 times overall, 3.74 times in the retail investor category and 4.96 times in the NII category.

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On listing day, April 13, the stock opened at ₹107.80, touched a high of ₹111 on the same session, and approximately 7.75 lakh shares changed hands. The broader market was not particularly energetic that week which makes a 10% listing premium more notable, not less. By April 21, 2026, the stock was trading at nearly ₹115, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately ₹134–141 crore.

During its first week of trading, the stock also hit the upper circuit, the daily maximum gain limit set by exchanges to manage volatility. Upper circuit hits in the first week of a BSE SME listing typically reflect continued buying interest beyond listing day, in the absence of any negative news trigger.

As of April 21, the 52-week high stood at ₹118.95 and the 52-week low at ₹106. PE ratio: approximately 31.9. PB ratio: 14.92.

Why a Jaipur Listing Means Something Different

The BSE SME Platform has listed over 700 companies since its inception. Among those, companies from Rajasthan are not common, and IT or digital services companies from Rajasthan are rarer still.

EMIAC Technologies is one of only two IT and digital services companies from Rajasthan to have been successfully listed on the BSE SME Platform. Rajasthan has historically been associated with manufacturing, textiles, and real estate in the SME IPO space. A pure-play digital services company reaching the public markets from Jaipur is uncommon.

Most of India's digital marketing agencies and tech services companies are concentrated in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. EMIAC built its client base, its team, and its financials out of Jaipur. Its two-floor office in the city was built with a stated people-centric design philosophy. The listing does not change any of that, it just makes it more visible.

Digital Marketing in India: The Sector EMIAC Has Bet Its Future On

India's digital advertising market reached approximately ₹49,000 crore in FY2025, a 20% year-on-year increase, according to Ipsos. Digital advertising now accounts for 44% of India's total ad spend, having overtaken television. For FY2026, digital ad spend is projected to grow 15% further to reach ₹56,400 crore.

The digital marketing services market in India was valued at USD 6.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% over the next decade, reaching USD 93.94 billion by 2035, per Expert Market Research.

India added 56 million new internet users in 2025, taking the total to 806 million. Mobile continues to dominate, accounting for 78% of all digital ad spend. Sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and education all of which are in EMIAC's client base are among the highest spenders on digital.

The company's proprietary outreach platform (oms.emiactech.com), launched in beta, is designed to streamline and automate link-building campaigns for clients in an area of growing demand as SEO remains a core channel for brands across regulated industries.

The Founder Who Built It Without a Cheque From Anyone

Divya Gandotra started with freelance content writing in 2015. She registered EMIAC Technologies in January 2017. The company was not built in one clean upward arc. An early setback: a trusted team member leaving and taking clients forced a rebuild from scratch, without external funding.

Today, Divya serves as Managing Director. The other promoters are Shivam Bhateja and Dushyant Gandotra. Her trajectory from an MNIT MBA to a publicly listed company is one of the cleaner examples of a founder-led SME reaching capital markets from outside the startup corridor. There is no VC backstory here. No accelerator. The company grew on client revenue.

What the Listing Signals for Rajasthan's Digital Economy