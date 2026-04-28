When Will Commercial Flights Take-Off From Jewar Airport? Check Latest Update

Noida International Airport is now a step closer to beginning its commercial flight operations after having received approval for its Aerodrome Safety Plan from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

The Jewar Airport officials noted that they've been working closely with airlines and partners to finalise a date for commencement of its commercial flight operation.

"Noida International Airport has received approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. This marks an important milestone in the airport's journey towards operational readiness and confirms that the security framework and procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements," according to an official airport statement.

"Following this, we will work closely with airlines and partners to finalise a mutually aligned date for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations," it read.

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The update comes close on the heels of the airport replacing its expat CEO Christoph Schnellman amid speculation that the delay in flight operations at the airport was due to the non-Indian origin of the top executive which was not permitted by the BCAS. Nitu Samra was announced as the interim CEO of the airport last Friday.

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Jewar Aiport Flight Routes: Where Can You Fly?

In its first phase, Jewar Airport will focus on high-demand domestic routes. Confirmed and expected routes include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

These routes are part of the airport's plan to connect metro cities and business hubs. Meanwhile, airlines likely to operate include major Indian carriers including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air.