From Adani Ports To Adani Power: Why Adani Stocks Have Declined Upto 4%

The Adani Group stocked plummeted as much as 4% in trade on Monday, June 1, even after billionaire Gautam Adani publicly stated that legal trouble for the conglomerate was behind them.

Among key Adani group's publicly-listed entities, Adani Total Gas was the biggest laggard, declined 5% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 730.60 apiece.

While Adani Power and Adani Ports also traded over 2% lower on Monday. Meanwhile, other group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Energy Solutions, were also in the red.

Why Adani Group Stocks Fell On June 1?

The Adan Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the Ahmedabad headquartered company has put its US legal issues behind it and is increasing investments across energy, transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure to capitalise on the growing demand driven by artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

"The matters related to our US legal proceedings are now behind us, thereby allowing us to focus with renewed confidence and belief on the next phase of our growth," he said.

The conglomerate has been under scrutiny from US authorities over bribery allegations linked to its renewable energy operations.

Advertisement

Earlier, it was alleged that Adani Group was involved in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme to secure solar , however, it did not reveal such dealings while securing investments abroad.

In May, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani agreed to pay a multi-million-dollar settlement in a US civil court case linked to corruption without admitting guilt.

While the issue with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been settled, the US Department of Justice has reportedly moved to withdraw all charges against the founder and other individuals involved.

On the group's future direction, Adani said that a strategy has been built around two converging growth themes—“infrastructure” and “intelligence.”

Further , he noted that the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) will require significant investments in power generation, transmission networks, data centres, and logistics infrastructure.

The group also stated that it invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore during FY26, making it one of its largest annual capital expenditure programmes. This was directed toward expanding its renewable energy portfolio, transmission assets, ports, airports, data centres, and manufacturing businesses.

“Because what we have always been defined by is: Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose. Not the criticism, but the nation-building we continue to believe in,” he said.