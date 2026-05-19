From Fuel Price Hike To Gift Nifty: 5 Key Triggers For Indian Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: The benchmark stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are set to open on a muted note on Tuesday's trading session, tracking mixed global market cues.

While the Asian markets traded mixed, the US stock market ended lower overnight due to profit booking in tech stocks.

In yesterday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended flat, signalling a rebound from the lows recorded in early trade due to profit booking.

The Sensex closed 0.10% higher at 75,315.04, while the Nifty 50 ended 0.03% higher at 23,649.95.

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Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed as oil prices fell on hopes of easing US-Iran war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.68%, while the Topix rallied 1.16%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.06% and the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading nearly 23,674 level, a premium of nearly 16 points from the last Nifty futures’ close, signalling a flat start for the Sensex, and Nifty 50.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Monday as investors took some profits in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.95 points, or 0.32%, to 49,686.12, while the S&P 500 fell 5.45 points, or 0.07%, to 7,403.05. The Nasdaq Composite closed 134.41 points, or 0.51%, lower at 26,090.73.

US-Iran War

US President Donald Trump said he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a “very good chance” of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.

Fuel Price Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, the second increase in less than a week. Petrol price was hiked to Rs 98.64 a litre from Rs 97.77 per litre in the national capital. Diesel now costs ₹91.58 a litre against ₹90.67 previously.