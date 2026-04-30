From HUL, Adani Power To IDBI Bank: Top Stocks In Focus On April 30

The Indian stock market closed in green on Wednesday's trading session, however, global cues are indicative of a gap down opening on Thursday, April 30.

Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,165 level, shedding 91 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

Meanwhile, the Asian markets traded largely lower on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street as crude oil prices surged triggered by uncertainty in the US-Iran war.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.10% and the Topix plummeted 1.48%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.06%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.25%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Advertisement

Stocks In Focus On April 30

Amid rising oil prices, and a stalemate in US-Iran peace talks, let's look at the top stock picks -

HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers

The shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, IDBI Bank will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance

India’s top NBFC posted a stable performance for Q4FY26 on April 29, with net profit surging 22% YoY to Rs 5,465 crore, up from Rs 4,480 crore in the same period last year.

Larsen & Toubro

The company, in an exchange filing, said that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited to divest its entire stake in L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited for Rs 1,461.47 crore.

Adani Green

Adani Group company intends to add up to 15,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage capacity annually, a move that would entail investments into the thousands of crores threshold.

Adani Power