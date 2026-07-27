From IIP Data To Fed Rate Decision: Key Triggers To Sway Investor Confidence This Week

While the Indian stock market rang in green on Monday, July 27, both domestic and foreign institutional investors will be keenly observing several key data releases this week, including Industrial Production data, and the US Fed Reserve interest decision.

Domestic Data Triggers To Look Out For

Industrial Production (IIP): This key indicator of overall economic activity is expected to be released on July 28 for the month of June. Higher-than-expected growth would be positive for equities.

Manufacturing Production: This stands as a crucial piece of data for manufacturing, capital goods, auto and industrial stocks, which will also be known tomorrow.

Government Budget Balance: An indicator of fiscal health, the government budget balance for June will be released on Friday. A lower fiscal deficit is generally supportive for the rupee and bond markets.

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Foreign Exchange Reserves: Reflecting RBI's ability to manage currency volatility, this information will be made public on Friday, July 31. A spike in reserves would strengthen confidence in the South Asian nation's economy.

Industrial Growth Trend: Markets will assess whether India's manufacturing momentum remains intact after the previous 5.1% IIP growth.

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A reaction to these data points might be seen industrials, capital goods, banking, infrastructure and PSU stocks, as per RS Wealth Management report.

Global Triggers For Indian Stock Market This Week

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision (Wednesday): The week's biggest event. Markets expect rates to remain at 3.75%, but guidance will drive global sentiment.

Fed Chair Press Conference (Thursday): Every comment on inflation and future rate cuts will be closely watched.

Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday): Provides a timely snapshot of labor market strength. Lower claims are generally positive for the economy.

Core PCE Inflation (Thursday): The Fed's preferred inflation gauge. A key determinant of future monetary policy.