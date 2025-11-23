From India-US Trade Pact To Q2 GDP Data: What Will Influence Senesex, Nifty This Week?

The Indian equity benchmark indices reversed their two-day winning streak on Friday, November 21, closing 0.5% as major financial stocks, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finance dragged. the bourses down amid weak globa sentimennt.

The Nifty 50 declined after touching a fresh 52-week high of 26,246.65 in the trading session on November 20.

Meanwhile, the Sensex had dropped or 0.47% to 85,231.92, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.47% to settle at 26,068.15 level.

Lets's have a look what factor are likey to sway he markets next week-

Q2 GDP Data

The National Statistics Office (NSO) will release the official GDP growth data for the second quarter (July–September) of FY 2025–26 on November 28.

The expectations are likely that solid numbers wil come to light in Q2 after the Q1 GDP growth crossed forecasts. The Indian economy had grown by 5.6% in the same quarter (July-September) of the last fiscal year.

India's real GDP, considered to be more accurate than nominal GDP, rose by 7.8% in Q1 FY26, indicating a 6.5% YoY rise in growth.

India-US Trade Deal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had recently expressed the possibilty of "good news" with regards to the first tranche of the highly anticipated India-US trade pact. The trade pact is expected t reduce the tariffs imposed on India from the current 50% levy, while enhance exposure of Americam firms to Indian markets.

US Data Releases

As a result of US Federa government's longest shutdown, the establishment and household surveys wre imapcted, which ensured that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will be unable to release the October jobs data.

On the other hand, the payroll data linked to October will now be coupled in the November report.

Manwhile, the September jobs report, which was originally scheduled for October 3, will now be published on Thursday.

FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers of Indian equities in November, offloading shares worth over Rs 3,700 crore thus far. This brings the total equity outflow for 2025 over Rs 1,43,000 crore.

Over the past week, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 188 crore despite some intermittent buying. On Friday, the net outflow totalled to Rs 1,766.05 crore.

Gold Prices

Th gold prices remained mostly unaltered after having changed declined above 1% earier in the day, as traders increased expectations of a US rate cut in Deceber followed dovish comments from the Federal Reserve.