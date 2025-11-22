Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils 5 Proposals At G20: Time to Rethink How The World Measures 'Development'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged world leaders at the G20 Summit in South Africa to completely rethink the way global development is measured, saying the old parameters have left millions behind and harmed nature, especially in Africa.

Why Africa Hosting G20 Matters

Speaking at the first session focused on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi pointed out that this is the first time an African nation is hosting the summit.

“With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, NOW is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable,” he posted on X soon after his speech.

He reminded leaders that Africa has suffered the most from decades of resource exploitation under the current growth model.

Integral Humanism: India’s Suggested Path

The Prime Minister proposed India’s civilisational idea of “Integral Humanism” as a guiding principle.

“That means we must view humans, society, and nature as an integrated whole. Only then will harmony between progress and nature be possible,” he told the gathering.

Five Big Proposals from India

PM Modi put forward five concrete ideas:

G20 Global Traditional Knowledge Repository

“India proposes that a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository be established within the G20. India’s Indian Knowledge Systems initiative could serve as its foundation,” he said.

The aim is to preserve and share centuries-old wisdom on health, farming, and eco-friendly living.

G20-Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

India wants the G20 to help create one million certified trainers in Africa in the next ten years. These trainers will then skill millions of African youth.

“This initiative will have a multiplier effect. It will build local capacity and strengthen Africa’s long-term development,” PM Modi explained.

G20 Global Healthcare Response Team

A rapid-response team of medical experts from all G20 countries that can be sent immediately during health crises or natural disasters.

G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug-Terror Nexus

A joint effort to fight deadly drugs like fentanyl that also fund terrorism. “Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!” the Prime Minister said.

Stronger Voice for the Global South

Modi thanked South Africa for building on India’s 2023 decision to make the African Union a permanent G20 member and called for the Global South to have a louder say in all world bodies.