From Mumbai, Delhi To Kolkata: Check City-Wise Commercial LPG Rates Across India On May 1

The price of commercial LPG has been increased with effect from Friday by ₹993, elevating the cost of a cylinder in Delhi to ₹3,071.50, however, the rates of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders have been kept unchanged.

While domestic LPG prices remain unchanged for households, this sure in commercial prices LPG prices are expected to largely impact the food and beverages, and the hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, the price of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder with immediate effect.

The price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unaltered and continues to serve nearly 33 crore households across the South Asian country.

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Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.

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The revision is applicable to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a small share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.

The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched $126 per barrel on Thursday, before declining to $113 per barrel on Friday.

Check Commercial LPG Rates Across Key Cities In India

As per the latest data released by Indian Oil, the prices of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder across cities on May 1 in New Delhi stood at ₹3,071.50, in Mumbai at ₹3,046.50, and for Kolkata it was ₹3,355. Meanwhile, the commercial LPG rates in Chennai is ₹3,259.50, while in Surat it stood at ₹3,047. In Lucknow, it is ₹3,194 in Lucknow and ₹,276.50 in Varanasi.