From Mumbai to Meerut: A Car Buyer’s Guide to Regional Price Gaps

Buying a car in India might seem like a straightforward decision—but where you buy it from makes a real difference. While the price on paper may look the same, the total cost of owning a car in a metro city like Mumbai is often higher than in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 town like Meerut. Here's why.

1. Additional charges for additional offerings

Car manufacturers set an ex-showroom price that’s mostly uniform across the country. But in metros, dealerships often include extra charges—like handling fees, accessory packs, and service kits—that push the final price higher.

2. Road taxes

One of the biggest price differences comes from road tax. This tax varies from state to state. For instance, in cities like Bengaluru or Mumbai, the road tax can be as high as 17–18% of the car’s value. In smaller cities like Jaipur or Lucknow, it’s usually between 6–10%. This alone can make the same car pricier by up to Rs 1 lakh in a metro.

3. Insurance disparity

Insurance companies charge higher premiums in big cities because the risk of accidents, theft, and damage is greater. For the same model, insurance in Delhi or Chennai could cost Rs 5,000–₹10,000 more per year than in smaller cities.

4. Discounts and other offers

In tier 2 and 3 cities, buyers often get better deals. Dealers there are more open to offering discounts or free accessories. In metros, where demand is higher, buyers usually end up paying more for registration services, delivery, and add-ons.

5. Daily costs add up in metros

Driving a car in a metro is more expensive. Fuel prices are often higher, and so are parking charges and toll fees. Plus, maintenance costs tend to be steeper in big cities because of higher labour and service rates.

6. Resale Value higher in metros

On the upside, metro cities usually offer a stronger resale market for cars. That means you might be able to sell your vehicle for a better price later. But in smaller towns, car owners often keep their vehicles longer, which helps spread out the cost.

Bottom Line