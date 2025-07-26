From OpenAI Researcher To Meta Superintelligence Labs Lead: Who Is Shengjia Zhao?

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta announced on Friday that OpenAI researcher Shengjia Zhao will lead the research efforts at the firm's new AI unit, Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).

Who Is Shengjia Zhao?

Previously, Shengjia Zhao has contributed to several of OpenAI’s largest breakthroughs, including ChatGPT, GPT-4, and the company’s first AI reasoning model, o1.

"I’m excited to share that Shengjia Zhao will be the Chief Scientist of Meta Superintelligence Labs," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on Threads Friday.

"Shengjia co-founded the new lab and has been our our lead scientist from day one. Now that our recruiting is going well and our team is coming together, we have decided to formalize his leadership role," Zuckerberg added.

Zhao is going to set a research agenda for MSL under the leadership of Alexandr Wang, the former CEO of Scale AI who was recently hired to lead the unit.

Additionally, Meta has also hired several high-level researchers from OpenAi, Google DeepMind, Safe Superintelligence, Apple, and Anthropic, as well as pulling researchers from Meta's existing Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab and generative AI unit.

Zuckerberg added that Shengjia has already pioneered several breakthroughs, including a new scaling paradigm, and distinguished himself as a leader in the field.