New UPI Rules From August 1: What Are The Changes In Autopay Transactions?

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which is one of India's most popular payments platform is going to implement a new set of regulations starting from August 1, 2025.

These changes were announced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and they are designed to enhance the system's reliability, efficiency, reduce congestion, and ensure smoother transactions, especially during peak usage hours.

What Are The Changes In Autopay Transactions?

The NPCI has introduced fixed time slots for autopay transactions through UPI. As a result, transactions will not be processed throughout the day at random and will take place only at a specific time.

These payments are now going to be planned including auto payments, subscriptions, utility bills, or EMIs.

This has been done with an aim to help the platform run faster and reduce congestion through the day.

Additionally, businesses that are dependent on automatic UPI collections might need to adjust their schedules as well, but for the majority of users, whether they are paying for a subscription or a mobile recharge as well, all of these will continue to operate normally.