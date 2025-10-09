From Paytm To Ola: How Ratan Tata Backed Startups Fueled India's Economy?

Last year on October 9, 2024, Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away leaving a void in business corridors of India, which was felt by every Indian citizen.

The eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, Ratan Naval Tata, who is credited with building a conglomerate synonymous with trust, also had a great deal to do in buoying India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Considering his investments as a learning experience, he's invested in ventures hat have shaped India's current state of development from the likes of Paytm to Snapdeal.

Paytm, which began as a mobile recharge platform has now become a major fintech player holding a market share of 9% and processing 1.2 billion monthly transactions.

On the other hand, Ratan Tata backed homegrown ride-hailing service provider Ola, which has become one of the biggest rival to Uber, besides launching subsidiaries such as Ola Electric, and ‘Krutrim’, its AI offshoot

The legendary industrialist's tales of following his conviction and ethos has always left millions in awe.

Once he had received a letter from a design engineer working at Tata Elxsi, who had proposed a venture that would create collars for street dogs to prevent fatalities among them. The engineer being Shantanu Naidu later became a member of Tata's close-knitted circle. The friendship eventually led to Ratan Tata pouring funds in Naidu's startup, Goodfellows, which was aimed at helping senior citizens.

Over the years, Ratan Tata has invested in over 40 startups, that have grown into shaping how India's modern-day businesses function and expand.

The list of successful startups-backed by Tata include B2B marketplace Moglix, eyewear label Lenskart, baby products brand Firstcry, and home services provider Urban Company.