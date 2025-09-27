From Pension To Train Tickets: Big Rule Changes Every Indian Must Know From October 1

As part of the government's ongoing efforts to modernise and enhance public services, several significant changes are set to take effect from October 1, 2025. Here’s a detailed overview of the upcoming changes.

Reforms to the National Pension System (NPS)

The government has continually transformed the National Pension System (NPS) to cater to the needs of the general public, making it more useful, flexible, tax-friendly, and market-linked retirement plans.

As of October 1, 2025, NPS will undergo a major change. The first among them is the option to allow 100% equity investment for non-government subscribers, i.e., subscribers from the non-government sector will be permitted to invest up to 100% in equity under the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF).

Another is the introduction of the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF) previously investors can only hold one scheme under a single PRAN (Permanent Retirement Account Number), but now, under new rules, one can run schemes from different Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) simultaneously under a single PRAN.

Other changes proposed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) are more simplified and flexible exit rules, including increasing Lump sum withdrawal limit and easy partial exit.

Changes to Ticket Booking Procedures

Starting from October 1, 2025, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will require users to be Aadhaar-authenticated to book general reserved tickets online during the first 15 minutes of general reservation opening. This measure aims to prevent misuse of the reservation system by unscrupulous elements and ensure that benefits reach the intended users.

However, the booking process for general reserved tickets at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will remain unchanged. Additionally, the 10-minute restriction during which authorized ticketing agents cannot book tickets on the opening day will also continue as before.

Implementation of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025

The new legislation seeks to address addiction and financial issues caused by online gaming platforms that promise quick wealth. It bans all online real money games, like Dream11 and Pokerbaazi, while promoting e-sports.

Many companies had already adapted to these rules before the law was enacted. This Act also tackles national security concerns, such as money laundering and potential links to terrorism.

Violators could face three years in prison and a ₹1 crore fine, while promoters could receive two years and a ₹50 lakh penalty. Additionally, banks will be prohibited from facilitating transactions related to these platforms.

The proposed changes, effective from October 1, 2025, represent a significant step toward modernising essential services in India.