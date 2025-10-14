From Razorpay to OYO: These Are The Startups With the Highest Number of Investors

India’s thriving startup ecosystem continues to attract deep investor interest, with fintech leader Razorpay emerging as the company with the highest number of investors (34) among India’s top young enterprises, according to the Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2025.



The payments giant—founded by Harshil Mathur (34) and Shashank Kumar (35), has attracted backers such as Peak XV Partners, GIC, Lone Pine Capital, and Alkeon Capital Management, reflecting sustained confidence in India’s fintech story. Razorpay’s diversified investor pool signals the appetite for scalable payment solutions in India’s booming digital economy.

The company’s inclusion atop the U35 ranking underscores how fintech remains one of the most dynamic sectors in India, supported by a young cohort of founders who have built products with both domestic and global reach.



OYO and Wint Wealth Follow Closely

In second place is PRISM (OYO), founded by Ritesh Agarwal (31), which boasts 31 investors. OYO’s backers include Greenoaks Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Peak XV Partners. The hotel aggregator continues to attract capital from global funds, driven by its expansive international footprint and ongoing technology-driven transformation of the hospitality sector.



Wint Wealth, co-founded by Abhik Patel (34) and Ajinkya Kulkarni (34), follows in third position with 28 investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and Blume Ventures. The fixed-income investment platform has built strong credibility in India’s alternative investment space, offering retail investors access to debt-based products that were once the domain of institutions.



Meesho, Zetwerk, Khatabook, and Univest Share the Fourth Spot

Four prominent startups, Meesho, Zetwerk, Khatabook, and Univest—tie for fourth place, each with 26 investors.

Meesho, the social commerce platform founded by Vidit Aatrey (35), counts Elevation Capital, Prosus, and RPS Ventures among its investors. The company’s mission of enabling micro-entrepreneurship has resonated strongly with both domestic and global investors.

Zetwerk, co-founded by Rahul Sharma (34), has received backing from Kae Capital, Accel, and Peak XV Partners, reflecting investor optimism about India’s B2B manufacturing sector.

Khatabook, founded by Ravish Naresh (35), has attracted marquee investors such as Alpha Wave Global, Peak XV Partners, and B Capital Group, thanks to its pivotal role in digitising small business accounting across India.

Univest, a financial services startup led by Avneet Dhamija (32), has secured investment from Bertelsmann Investments, underscoring the increasing interest in wealth-tech solutions.