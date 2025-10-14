Updated 14 October 2025 at 15:57 IST
From Razorpay to OYO: These Are The Startups With the Highest Number of Investors
The Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2025 reveals Razorpay as India’s most investor-backed young company with 34 investors, followed by OYO (PRISM) with 31 and Wint Wealth with 28. Meesho, Zetwerk, Khatabook, and Univest trail close behind, underscoring the surge of global capital in India’s new-age ventures.
India’s thriving startup ecosystem continues to attract deep investor interest, with fintech leader Razorpay emerging as the company with the highest number of investors (34) among India’s top young enterprises, according to the Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2025.
The payments giant—founded by Harshil Mathur (34) and Shashank Kumar (35), has attracted backers such as Peak XV Partners, GIC, Lone Pine Capital, and Alkeon Capital Management, reflecting sustained confidence in India’s fintech story. Razorpay’s diversified investor pool signals the appetite for scalable payment solutions in India’s booming digital economy.
The company’s inclusion atop the U35 ranking underscores how fintech remains one of the most dynamic sectors in India, supported by a young cohort of founders who have built products with both domestic and global reach.
OYO and Wint Wealth Follow Closely
In second place is PRISM (OYO), founded by Ritesh Agarwal (31), which boasts 31 investors. OYO’s backers include Greenoaks Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Peak XV Partners. The hotel aggregator continues to attract capital from global funds, driven by its expansive international footprint and ongoing technology-driven transformation of the hospitality sector.
Wint Wealth, co-founded by Abhik Patel (34) and Ajinkya Kulkarni (34), follows in third position with 28 investors, including Eight Roads Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and Blume Ventures. The fixed-income investment platform has built strong credibility in India’s alternative investment space, offering retail investors access to debt-based products that were once the domain of institutions.
Meesho, Zetwerk, Khatabook, and Univest Share the Fourth Spot
Four prominent startups, Meesho, Zetwerk, Khatabook, and Univest—tie for fourth place, each with 26 investors.
Meesho, the social commerce platform founded by Vidit Aatrey (35), counts Elevation Capital, Prosus, and RPS Ventures among its investors. The company’s mission of enabling micro-entrepreneurship has resonated strongly with both domestic and global investors.
Zetwerk, co-founded by Rahul Sharma (34), has received backing from Kae Capital, Accel, and Peak XV Partners, reflecting investor optimism about India’s B2B manufacturing sector.
Khatabook, founded by Ravish Naresh (35), has attracted marquee investors such as Alpha Wave Global, Peak XV Partners, and B Capital Group, thanks to its pivotal role in digitising small business accounting across India.
Univest, a financial services startup led by Avneet Dhamija (32), has secured investment from Bertelsmann Investments, underscoring the increasing interest in wealth-tech solutions.
Rapido, Spinny, and Classplus Round Off the Top 10
Rapido, India’s largest bike taxi platform, occupies the eighth position with 25 investors, backed by WestBridge Capital, Advantedge, and Nexus Venture Partners. The company, co-founded by Rishikesh SR, Aravind Sanka, and Pavan Guntupalli, has built a strong presence in urban mobility solutions.
Spinny, co-founded by Ramanshu Mahaur (33), has 24 investors, including Blume Ventures, Elevation Capital, and Accel. Its transparent and tech-enabled approach to used car sales has helped it gain traction among both consumers and venture capitalists.
Rounding off the top 10 is Classplus, the edtech platform co-founded by Bhaswat Agarwal (34) and Mukul Rustagi (34), with 22 investors such as Tiger Global Management, GSV Ventures, and Peak XV Partners. The company’s success in helping educators digitise their classrooms and monetise content has made it a favourite among investors eyeing India’s growing education sector.
Investor Confidence Reflects Broader Startup Momentum
According to the Hurun Research Institute, the inclusion of these investor-heavy firms illustrates the deep global confidence in India’s under-35 entrepreneurship wave. “Collectively, these entrepreneurs have raised over USD 19 billion in total funding,” the report notes, highlighting the strength of India’s startup ecosystem.
Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, said, “One of the most striking aspects of India’s under-35 entrepreneurs is the scale and influence they command at such a young age. The U35 cohort oversees enterprises valued at over USD 440 billion and employs more than 7.6 lakh professionals.”
The report also found that 76% of the honourees are first-generation founders, indicating India’s growing pool of self-made business leaders.
A Generation Fueling India’s Investment Boom
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, observed, “The Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U35 List 2025 celebrates this defining stage when ambition meets maturity. These young visionaries are scaling businesses and redefining India’s economic landscape, turning demographic strength into boardroom leadership.”
From fintech and e-commerce to manufacturing and education, the companies with the most investors are not only leading in capital attraction but also setting benchmarks in innovation, inclusion, and scale.
