PM Narendra Modi Hails Google’s $15B AI Hub In Visakhapatnam, Calls It A Step Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’

Google AI Hub: After the launch of Google AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi said this “multi-faceted investment” aligns with the south Asian nation's vision to build a Viksit Bharat.

Taking to X, he said, “This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data center infrastructure, aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader!”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai had announced a monumental USD 15 billion investment over the next five years to establish a gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to Pichai, this initiative is a "landmark development" . This project establishes Visakhapatnam as a worldwide hub for AI research and makes it Google's largest AI hub outside of the US.

The announcement, made during the ‘Bharat AI Shakti’ event hosted by Google in New Delhi, underscores India’s growing prominence in the global technology landscape.

In a post on X, Pichai elaborated on the significance of the project, stating, “This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

The hub is poised to deliver cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, housing data locally to serve not only India but also other parts of Asia and beyond.

Sharing his take on Google latest India-centric move, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Google’s new Gigawatt-scale AI hub” in Bharat will accelerate “large-scale upskilling & reskilling of IT professionals”.

“Building on Google’s existing clean energy initiatives in India, the company will work with local partners to deliver new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh,” Google India said.