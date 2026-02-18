From Sarvam AI To ELIXIS W AI Robot: Five Big Innovations At India AI Impact Summit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roundtable deliberations with global tech leaders at the AI Impact Summit, several AI-linked innovations such as Sarvam AI models to TCS' AI weaving setup have caught the attention of attendees gathered at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from all across the world. Let's check out the most head-turning AI innovations from the ongoing artificial intelligence summit focused on 'Global South'

Top 5 Game-Changer Innovations At AI Impact Summit

Sarvam AI: Considered as the next big rival to Open AI's ChatGPT in India, the Bengaluru-based enterprise introduced two artificial intelligence models that'll understand the Indian way of life better.

Co-founder of Sarvam, Vivek Raghavan, noted that, “Sovereignty matters much more in AI than building the biggest models.”

The Sarvam AI models are equipped to understand 22 Indian languages, rural Bharat's perspective, and provide solutions specifically to the South Asian nation.

Sarvam AI models, which will be accessible to all from Thursday, February 19, can also conduct tasks such as planning meetings, coding with the least possible human intervention. The company noted its agentic models could drive enterprise automation in India.

Addverb's Humanoid Robots: The Noida-headquartered robotics firm Addverb showcased its humanoid robots capable of being deployed for industrial surveillance, and one-armed robots, which can be utilized in the healthcare sector. The most striking aspects of the robots are that they are 90% ‘Made In India’, signalling solid advancements in homegrown AI led developments.

The company's product line up consists of industrial robots, four-legged “Digital Mule” robots for logistics and defence, and the new humanoid built to cater to manufacturing sectors such as nuclear and solar.

Currently, India's robotics and industrial automation market valued at $2 billion, is expected to grow at 15-16 per cent annually over the next decade, driven by initiatives like Make in India and Industry 4.0 adoption.

TCS Intelligent Design Platform: The attendees at the AI Impact Summit were left stunned at how AI could play a role in a Kanjivaram weaving setup, signalling last-mile impact. In a demonstration by TCS, a Kanjivaram weaver could be seen seated at a loom fitted with LED indicators, allowing the lights to direct which thread colour to pick and when. The pattern itself was not drawn manually but generated using the TCS Intelligent Design Platform.

This system accepts voice directions, hand-drawn sketches and reference images. Next, it converts it into a ‘loom-ready’ design. The output can be previewed in 3D. It also allows one to complete design selection in a few minutes rather than extending to days or weeks.

Chewie From Mankomb: This AI-powered appliance infuses managing kitchen waste with new-age innovation. Chewei is an AI-powered native kitchen appliance that can eat all the waste lying around.

Its unique selling point however lies in being able to convert wet waste such as bones, meat, and fluids into rich soil, which your home gardens could benefit from. This robot comes from the Bengaluru based company Mankomb and is available for 34,999 in the market.